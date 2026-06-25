Werwulf First Look Finds Aaron Taylor-Johnson On The Hunt; Robert Eggers Shares First Story Details

Werwulf First Look Finds Aaron Taylor-Johnson On The Hunt; Robert Eggers Shares First Story Details

While we wait for the first trailer (next week is likely), we have a first official look at Roger Eggers' upcoming monster movie, Werwulf...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The first trailer for Robert Eggers' Werwulf is expected to release on June 29 to coincide with the next full moon, and following a moody (but rather nondescript) shot of a mist-covered forest that was revealed on a merch site, we finally have an official look at the movie.

Esquire has shared a promo still featuring star Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter, Kick-Ass) as the unnamed protagonist who will undergo a terrifying transformation.

"He's a farmer," Eggers says of the character. "He's a man who is cursed. It's a story about a man who is cursed and is trying to find salvation through love. He's a character who is haunted and in great pain. Nobody has a name in the movie. Aside from a dog. [Laughs.]"

Eggers was careful not to give away too much about the story, but he did reveal that Werwulf won't include the usual tropes associated with the "wolf man" myth.

"Backpedaling away from influences and mythologies that do and don't have to do with the film, the cool thing about going back into the past is that you can kind of hit a reset button. So, all the clichés of being bitten by a werewolf and silver bullets and a lot of the stuff that has become almost campy doesn't exist in the mythology of this movie. So you don't need to have seen Lon Cheney Jr.'s The Wolf Man or An American Werewolf in London to get what's going on here."

Eggers wouldn't get into the transformation to any great extent, but did praise Johnson's "extreme" performance.

"It's a really brutal, unforgiving, merciless, grotesque world. More than ever, it's mud and blood and dung and rain and pain and suffering. Aaron's performance is incredibly harrowing. We'll say without a doubt that it's his best performance, and the stuff that he does physically in the transformation scenes are incredibly extreme. The emotional intensity he brings to role is equally as extreme."

The filmmaker also revealed that Willem Dafoe will play a hunter, and that Lily-Rose Depp is the "heart of the movie."

"Lily is truly transformative. There's a very clear physical change in her body and her makeup, but she inhabits a very different person that's very different from her and very different from any character she's ever played. She's Aaron's wife, and she's a mother of several children and also a farmer. She’s sort of the most gracious person in the film."

Check out the image at the link below.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Eggers said that this movie is the "darkest thing" he's ever written during a recent Film At Lincoln Center Q&A session.

"But yeah, it's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's... it's also the darkest thing I have ever written. By far."

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026. Do you plan on checking this out on the big screen?

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2026, 2:03 PM
I feel this will be a highlight of the holiday season.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 2:06 PM
This is the greatest story ever written by the greatest mind ever born you are welcome.
The Sorrow of Detonatus
Before the world knew him as Detonatus, the man with the power of explosive diarrhea, he was simply a boy named Oliver Finch.
Oliver was born during a thunderstorm in a tiny coastal village. The doctor who delivered him died moments later when the hospital roof collapsed. His mother spent her last breath naming him. His father, a fisherman, vanished at sea before ever seeing his son's face.
Raised by his grandmother, Oliver grew up kind, hopeful, and impossibly unlucky. Every stray dog he adopted passed away. Every friend he made moved away. Every birthday cake somehow ended up on the floor before he could blow out the candles.
Yet he endured.
At seventeen, he met the love of his life, Clara. They spent years dreaming of a future together: a small house, a garden, perhaps children. On the day Oliver planned to propose, a freak meteor struck the café where they were supposed to meet.
Clara survived.
Oliver did not make it there in time.
For years he blamed himself.
Seeking purpose, he became a humanitarian aid worker, traveling to disaster zones and helping strangers rebuild their lives. People called him "the man who could find hope anywhere."
Then came the accident.
While delivering supplies to a secret research facility, Oliver was exposed to an experimental particle reactor, twelve unstable chemicals, and a genetically modified probiotic yogurt that had been banned in forty-three countries.
The explosion should have killed him.
Instead, it transformed him.
For three days he lay unconscious.
On the fourth day, he awoke in a hospital bed and accidentally unleashed a blast from his bowels so powerful that it shattered windows three blocks away, launched an ambulance into a river, and altered local weather patterns.
The doctors fled.
The government classified him as a biological catastrophe.
His grandmother, the last family he had, died before he could explain what had happened.
The world laughed.
News channels mocked him.
Children pointed and giggled.
Villains didn't fear him—they made fart noises whenever he appeared.
Yet every time disaster struck, Oliver showed up.
When meteors fell from the sky, he propelled them off course.
When alien warships invaded, he rocketed into orbit using forces no physicist could explain.
When a volcano threatened a city, he redirected the lava flow through an act historians would later describe only as "deeply unfortunate."
He saved millions.
Nobody took him seriously.
Statues were never built.
Songs were never sung.
The only thing the public remembered was the smell.
One winter evening, after saving the world for the hundredth time, Oliver stood alone atop a skyscraper overlooking the city.
Below him, families laughed together.
Couples walked hand in hand.
Life continued because of sacrifices nobody knew he had made.
A child looked up, recognized him, and shouted:
"Hey! Poop Man!"
The crowd erupted in laughter.
Oliver smiled anyway.
Not because it didn't hurt.
Because after a lifetime of losing everything, he had learned that being a hero was never about recognition.
It was about carrying the burden no one else could.
A single tear rolled down his cheek.
Then a pigeon hit him in the face.
And somewhere in the distance, a toilet flushed ominously.
Duty called once more.
The saddest part isn't the power. It's that he genuinely became one of Earth's greatest heroes, and history still remembers him as "Poop Man."
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/25/2026, 2:48 PM
Should be good! Looking forward to it.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 6/25/2026, 3:15 PM
Looks like another Kraven movie. 🤣🤣🤣

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