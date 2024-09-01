DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Production Update And Reveals Whether CRISIS Movie Is Connected To DCU
Related:

DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Production Update And Reveals Whether CRISIS Movie Is Connected To DCU
Marvel Studios Executive Explains What They've Learned From Recent Failings And How It Will Change TV Shows
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Executive Explains What They've Learned From Recent Failings And How It Will Change TV Shows
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

AllsGood - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - $845 Million

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - $690 Million

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - $476 Million
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 12:11 PM
@AllsGood - 10. The Marvels
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2024, 12:13 PM
@AllsGood - what about Paw Patrol
AllsGood - 1/9/2024, 12:16 PM
@bobevanz -

8. Blue Beetle - $130 Million

7. Shazam! Fury of the Gods - $134 Million

6. The Marvels - $205 Million
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
We should make a list of reasons why lists suck
Th3Batman - 1/9/2024, 12:11 PM
What a shit year for the genre. I think people will point to this year as the one that broke the genre's back.
GhostDog - 1/9/2024, 12:11 PM
Josh if he was asked to make another repetitive box office ranking article or spend time with his family
GeneralZod - 1/9/2024, 12:21 PM
The Flash and Aquaman 2 each did much better than The Marvels. I wonder why?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder