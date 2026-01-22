Oscar Nominations 2026: Have Any Superhero Movies Managed To Score An Academy Award Nod?

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide (the show moves to YouTube in 2029, beginning with the 101st Oscars).

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars, and each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches, and all rounds of Oscars voting are conducted by secret online ballot.

This morning, the 2026 Oscar nominees have been revealed. There aren't too many surprises, and not a single superhero has made the cut (even in the technical categories). DC Studios and Marvel Studios mounted ambitious FYC campaigns for movies like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which, unfortunately, didn't pay off.

While the Oscars are undeniably prestigious, they do little to recognise commercial films and attempts to bring them into the show have typically gone poorly. One or two break through now and again, of course, and this year, Sinners is arguably the big winner in that respect.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's vampire movie has received 16 nominations, the most ever, beating the record set by All About Eve and La La Land.

Here's the full list of nominations in the order the Academy announced them:

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Frankenstein

The Ugly Stepsister

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Kokuho

Best Original Score

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident

Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire And Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" – Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied To You" – Sinners

"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams

"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" – Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Feature

Come See Me In The Good Light

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Cutting Through Rocks

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Sirât

Best Animated Feature

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Arco

Zootopia 2

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Elio

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sentimental Value

Best Sound

Sirat

F1

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sinners

F1

The Lost Bus

Jurassic World Rebirth

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Marty Supreme

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet

Wagner Moura

Ethan Hawke

Leonardo DiCaprio

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley

Rose Byrne

Renate Reinsve

Emma Stone

Kate Hudson

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson

Chloé Zhao

Ryan Coogler

Joachim Trier

Josh Safdie

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

Train Dreams

Bugonia

The Secret Agent

F1