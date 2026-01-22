Oscar Nominations 2026: Have Any Superhero Movies Managed To Score An Academy Award Nod?

This year's Oscar nominees have been announced, but after mounting FYC campaigns, have the likes of Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps broken through? In short, no.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2026 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Other

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide (the show moves to YouTube in 2029, beginning with the 101st Oscars).

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars, and each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches, and all rounds of Oscars voting are conducted by secret online ballot.

This morning, the 2026 Oscar nominees have been revealed. There aren't too many surprises, and not a single superhero has made the cut (even in the technical categories). DC Studios and Marvel Studios mounted ambitious FYC campaigns for movies like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which, unfortunately, didn't pay off.

While the Oscars are undeniably prestigious, they do little to recognise commercial films and attempts to bring them into the show have typically gone poorly. One or two break through now and again, of course, and this year, Sinners is arguably the big winner in that respect.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's vampire movie has received 16 nominations, the most ever, beating the record set by All About Eve and La La Land.

Here's the full list of nominations in the order the Academy announced them:

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Frankenstein
The Ugly Stepsister
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
Kokuho

Best Original Score

Sinners
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Bugonia

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Train Dreams
Frankenstein
Bugonia

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
It Was Just An Accident
Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Hamnet
The Secret Agent

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire And Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Sinners
Marty Supreme

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" – Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied To You" – Sinners
"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" – Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Feature

Come See Me In The Good Light
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Cutting Through Rocks

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Sirât

Best Animated Feature

K-Pop Demon Hunters
Arco 
Zootopia 2
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Elio

Best Production Design

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Hamnet

Best Film Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sentimental Value

Best Sound

Sirat
F1
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Sinners
F1
The Lost Bus
Jurassic World Rebirth

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet
Wagner Moura
Ethan Hawke
Leonardo DiCaprio
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley
Rose Byrne
Renate Reinsve
Emma Stone
Kate Hudson

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson
Chloé Zhao
Ryan Coogler
Joachim Trier
Josh Safdie

Best Picture

One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein
Sentimental Value
Train Dreams
Bugonia
The Secret Agent
F1

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
