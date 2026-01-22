Oscar Nominations 2026: Have Any Superhero Movies Managed To Score An Academy Award Nod?

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide (the show moves to YouTube in 2029, beginning with the 101st Oscars).
Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars, and each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Best Picture nominations are determined by eligible members from all 19 Academy branches, and all rounds of Oscars voting are conducted by secret online ballot.
This morning, the 2026 Oscar nominees have been revealed. There aren't too many surprises, and not a single superhero has made the cut (even in the technical categories). DC Studios and Marvel Studios mounted ambitious FYC campaigns for movies like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which, unfortunately, didn't pay off.
While the Oscars are undeniably prestigious, they do little to recognise commercial films and attempts to bring them into the show have typically gone poorly. One or two break through now and again, of course, and this year, Sinners is arguably the big winner in that respect.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's vampire movie has received 16 nominations, the most ever, beating the record set by All About Eve and La La Land.
Here's the full list of nominations in the order the Academy announced them:
Best Supporting Actress
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Frankenstein
The Ugly Stepsister
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
Kokuho
Best Original Score
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Bugonia
Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
Best Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
Best Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Train Dreams
Frankenstein
Bugonia
Best Original Screenplay
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
It Was Just An Accident
Blue Moon
Best Supporting Actor
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Best Casting
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Hamnet
The Secret Agent
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire And Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Best Original Song
"Dear Me" – Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied To You" – Sinners
"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" – Viva Verdi!
Best Documentary Feature
Come See Me In The Good Light
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Cutting Through Rocks
Best International Feature Film
Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Sirât
Best Animated Feature
K-Pop Demon Hunters
Arco
Zootopia 2
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Elio
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sentimental Value
Best Sound
Sirat
F1
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Frankenstein
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Sinners
F1
The Lost Bus
Jurassic World Rebirth
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet
Wagner Moura
Ethan Hawke
Leonardo DiCaprio
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley
Rose Byrne
Renate Reinsve
Emma Stone
Kate Hudson
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson
Chloé Zhao
Ryan Coogler
Joachim Trier
Josh Safdie
Best Picture
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein
Sentimental Value
Train Dreams
Bugonia
The Secret Agent
F1