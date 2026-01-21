Razzie Awards 2026 Nominations: SNOW WHITE, THE ELECTRIC STATE, WAR OF THE WORLDS Receive Multiple Nods

With the Oscars fast approaching, the nominees for this year's Razzies (an awards show celebrating Hollywood's worst offerings) have been revealed. And, in news unlikely to surprise many of you, Snow White looks set to be 2026's big loser after being put up for six awards.

It's tied with Ice Cube's widely ridiculed War of the Worlds, which, like Snow White, will compete with Hurry Up Tomorrow, Star Trek: Section 31, and the Russo Brothers' The Electric State for "Worst Picture."

Jared Leto has received a "Worst Actor" nomination for TRON: Ares, alongside other notable nominees including Natalie Portman, Nicolas Cage, Robert De Niro, Marc Webb, and Michelle Yeoh.

Leto, an Oscar-winner, is no stranger to the Razzies after winning for Morbius, House of Gucci, and a nomination for Suicide Squad.

The Razzies don't receive as much attention as they once did, with many film lovers critical of an awards show that pokes fun at movies, filmmakers, and actors in such an overtly negative way,

Regardless, the 2026 Razzies, a $4.97 gold spray-painted worst picture trophy, are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, the day before the Oscars are held. Here's the full list of 2026's nominees:

Worst Picture

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney’s Snow White (2025)

Star Trek: Section 31

War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Actor

Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands

Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds

Scott Eastwood / Alarum

Jared Leto / Tron: Ares

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth

Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard

Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

Smurfs (2025)

Snow White (2025)

War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard

Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers

Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde / Alarum

Worst Supporting Actor

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)

Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid

Sylvester Stallone / Alarum

Worst Screen Combo

All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)

Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Director

Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)

Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31

The Russo Brothers / The Electric State

Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)

Worst Screenplay

The Electric State / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.

Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

Snow White (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

War Of The Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.