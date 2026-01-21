Razzie Awards 2026 Nominations: SNOW WHITE, THE ELECTRIC STATE, WAR OF THE WORLDS Receive Multiple Nods

Razzie Awards 2026 Nominations: SNOW WHITE, THE ELECTRIC STATE, WAR OF THE WORLDS Receive Multiple Nods

The nominees for this year's Razzie Awards have been revealed, and the big losers include Snow White, The Electric State, War of the Worlds, and TRON: Ares' Jared Leto.

By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2026 04:01 AM EST
With the Oscars fast approaching, the nominees for this year's Razzies (an awards show celebrating Hollywood's worst offerings) have been revealed. And, in news unlikely to surprise many of you, Snow White looks set to be 2026's big loser after being put up for six awards. 

It's tied with Ice Cube's widely ridiculed War of the Worlds, which, like Snow White, will compete with Hurry Up TomorrowStar Trek: Section 31, and the Russo Brothers' The Electric State for "Worst Picture."

Jared Leto has received a "Worst Actor" nomination for TRON: Ares, alongside other notable nominees including Natalie Portman, Nicolas Cage, Robert De Niro, Marc Webb, and Michelle Yeoh. 

Leto, an Oscar-winner, is no stranger to the Razzies after winning for Morbius, House of Gucci, and a nomination for Suicide Squad.

The Razzies don't receive as much attention as they once did, with many film lovers critical of an awards show that pokes fun at movies, filmmakers, and actors in such an overtly negative way,

Regardless, the 2026 Razzies, a $4.97 gold spray-painted worst picture trophy, are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, the day before the Oscars are held. Here's the full list of 2026's nominees:

Worst Picture
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Disney’s Snow White (2025)   
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Actor
Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands
Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds
Scott Eastwood / Alarum
Jared Leto / Tron: Ares
Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress
Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands
Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth 
Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard
Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
Smurfs (2025)
Snow White (2025)
War Of The Worlds (2025)

Worst Supporting Actress
Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard 
Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers 
Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde / Alarum

Worst Supporting Actor
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid
Sylvester Stallone / Alarum

Worst Screen Combo
All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)
Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Director
Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)
Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers / The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)

Worst Screenplay
The Electric State  / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.
Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
Snow White (2025)  / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt
War Of The Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying)  the classic novel by H.G. Wells.

SHEEPDOG Interview: DAREDEVIL Star Vondie Curtis-Hall On The Importance Of His Powerful New Movie (Exclusive)
