War Comes To Pandora (Again) In The New Trailer And Poster For James Cameron's AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

War Comes To Pandora (Again) In The New Trailer And Poster For James Cameron's AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

A new trailer and poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash have been released, putting the spotlight on the latest war to come to Pandora as Jake Sully and Neytiri face the threat of the Ash Clan and the RDA...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: SFFGazette.com

A visually dazzling new trailer and poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which comes our way from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, have arrived (via SFFGazette.com) ahead of the movie's release in theaters this December. 

The sneak peek once again brings little in the way of story reveal. However, along with having to deal with the RDA taking their resources, it seems the Na'vi are facing the prospect of a full-scale invasion from Earth as humans mull over making Pandora their own.

Much of the spotlight is placed on the Ash People/Mangkwan Clan and their leader, Oona Chaplin's villainous Varang. We've explored the planet's forests and seas, but this corner of Pandora has a far more sinister feel to it. 

It may not seem like there's a huge amount of hype surrounding Avatar: Fire and Ash, but many people would have said the same thing about Avatar: The Way of Water three years ago. That went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever made, so don't underestimate this follow-up's chances of success.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The movie, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

The third instalment in the hugely successful Avatar franchise opens exclusively in theaters worldwide in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere on December 19, 2025.

In addition, Avatar: The Way of Water, the Oscar-winning global box office phenomenon, which was released in 2022 and grossed more than $2.3 billion worldwide, winning an Academy Award for best achievement in visual effects, will be re-released in 3D exclusively in theaters for a one-week special engagement worldwide on October 3.

Unfortunately for Disney, it will be going head-to-head with Taylor Swift—The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a title that will dominate that first weekend. 

You can check out the new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer and poster below. 

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Trailer Officially Released After Playing In Theaters With THE FANTASTIC FOUR
Related:

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Trailer Officially Released After Playing In Theaters With THE FANTASTIC FOUR
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Gets Two New Empire Magazine Covers Highlighting Oona Chaplin's Villainous Varang
Recommended For You:

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Gets Two New Empire Magazine Covers Highlighting Oona Chaplin's Villainous Varang

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/25/2025, 10:39 AM
User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/25/2025, 10:41 AM
Didnt see the twist coming in the humans being able to breathe there.

Im in!

Whether you're a fan of these movies or not, you cannot deny they are GORGEOUS in IMAX...Sound design too.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2025, 10:47 AM
Even the trailers feel more like VFX showreels than an actual movie.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/25/2025, 11:10 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah there is zero flow or structure to the trailer. Felt the same about the last one too
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/25/2025, 11:38 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 1000% Agree. Just a collection of scenes
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/25/2025, 10:50 AM
User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/25/2025, 11:07 AM
The most overrated franchise in history.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 9/25/2025, 11:23 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - 100 percent agree
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/25/2025, 11:08 AM
These trailers have zero flow
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/25/2025, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 9/25/2025, 11:27 AM
the humans will probably just lose again. it doesnt matter what edge they have. there is no give and take with this series.

in the empire strikes back the goodguys lost hard.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/25/2025, 11:36 AM
Whoever cut this trailer needs to be fired...This was literally just a collection of random scenes.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/25/2025, 11:50 AM
@BlackStar25 - To be fair, you’ve also described the entire franchise.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/25/2025, 11:51 AM
Going to be another visual masterpiece. Very much looking forward to this one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder