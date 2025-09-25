War Comes To Pandora (Again) In The New Trailer And Poster For James Cameron's AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

A visually dazzling new trailer and poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which comes our way from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, have arrived (via SFFGazette.com) ahead of the movie's release in theaters this December.

The sneak peek once again brings little in the way of story reveal. However, along with having to deal with the RDA taking their resources, it seems the Na'vi are facing the prospect of a full-scale invasion from Earth as humans mull over making Pandora their own.

Much of the spotlight is placed on the Ash People/Mangkwan Clan and their leader, Oona Chaplin's villainous Varang. We've explored the planet's forests and seas, but this corner of Pandora has a far more sinister feel to it.

It may not seem like there's a huge amount of hype surrounding Avatar: Fire and Ash, but many people would have said the same thing about Avatar: The Way of Water three years ago. That went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever made, so don't underestimate this follow-up's chances of success.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The movie, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

The third instalment in the hugely successful Avatar franchise opens exclusively in theaters worldwide in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere on December 19, 2025.

In addition, Avatar: The Way of Water, the Oscar-winning global box office phenomenon, which was released in 2022 and grossed more than $2.3 billion worldwide, winning an Academy Award for best achievement in visual effects, will be re-released in 3D exclusively in theaters for a one-week special engagement worldwide on October 3.

Unfortunately for Disney, it will be going head-to-head with Taylor Swift—The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a title that will dominate that first weekend.

You can check out the new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer and poster below.