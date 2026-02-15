HIGHLANDER: Henry Cavill's Blood-Soaked Connor MacLeod Rides A Motorcyle In Latest Set Photos

Cameras have been rolling on Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot in London for the past couple of weeks, and these latest photos from the set once again feature star Henry Cavill as immortal warrior Connor MacLeod.

Previous photos have shown Cavill alongside Dave Bautista as the villainous Kurgan, and here we see the Man of Steel star looking a little the worse for wear, possibly as a result of their battle. These characters - the last two immortals - only clash at the end of the original movie.

Cavill, sporting a long leather coat, was spotted with blood pouring from his head as he prepares to ride off on a motorcycle.

more photos of Henry Cavill on the 'Highlander' set in London



ⓒ @UnBoxPHD pic.twitter.com/BvjOPqnGKa — Henry Cavill Updates (@updatesofHC) February 15, 2026

Henry Cavill Filming Highlander in London! pic.twitter.com/aVJYMSgk5H — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) February 15, 2026

A Blood-soaked Henry Cavill on Highlander! pic.twitter.com/3f7vxTeMPZ — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) February 15, 2026

Henry Cavill shooting Highlander near St. Paul's Cathedral pic.twitter.com/jcQdG4DtRL — MAN OF STEEL (@cavill_40k) February 14, 2026

The Kurgan, or Victor Kruger as he goes by in modern times, is one of the world's oldest immortals, emerging as the nemesis of MacLeod after "killing" him on the battlefield in 1536. Bautista was actually circling this role back in 2015, for an earlier take on the property that was set to be helmed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

Russell Crowe is also on board as MacLeod's mentor and fellow immortal, Ramirez, who was played by Sean Connery in the 1986 original. Industry actress Marisa Abela will play the female lead, with Djimon Hounsou in an undiclosed role (there's speculation that he will play a new take on Kastagir).

"My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years," Stahelski said in a recent interview. "He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."

Michael Finch penned the script for the remake, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt on board as producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Based on the synopsis, it sounds like this will be a fairly direct remake, sticking to the basic premise of the original: A race of immortals battle across time with the ultimate goal of emerging as the sole survivor (decapitation gets the job done) and claiming the prize of mortality. In the end, there can be only one.

The original Highlander spawned a series of inferior sequels and a TV show, which was mostly well-regarded by fans.

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."