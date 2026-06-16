The Last House Trailer: Greta Lee & Wagner Moura Spend Years Trapped In Their Home In Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller

The Last House Trailer: Greta Lee & Wagner Moura Spend Years Trapped In Their Home In Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix has released the first trailer for a new sci-fi thriller, The Last House, which centers on a family of four trapped inside their own home by a mysterious force...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 16, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Netflix has released the first trailer and poster for The Last House, a new sci-fi thriller from The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier that's set to premiere on the streamer on August 7.

The story centers on a family of four who become trapped inside their own home by a mysterious force, and soon realize that they are far from the only ones experiencing this seemingly supernatural (extraterrestrial?) phenomenon.

It's an intriquing set-up, but this kind of movie will usually succeed or fail based on how it sticks the landing.

The synopsis reads: "A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.”

The movie stars Greta Lee (Past Lives, Tron: Ares) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent, Civil War), along with Riley Chung (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Emma Ho (The Baker), Noah Alexander Sosnowski (Section 8), and Gabriel Barbosa (May December).

“The Last House challenges the idea of a safe haven, turning a family home into a hostile environment where survival demands unity,” Leterrier previously told Tudum. “This is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare, pushing them to their limits to protect each other and exposing the fragility of security — and the desperate fight to reclaim it.”

“I was so intrigued by the notion of what it might mean to wake up one day and be physically sealed in your home — and not even understand why,” Moura added. “I think about how my own family would respond and handle something like that. I connected with the stakes of the film and the character on a deep level because of that.”

“The storyline will evolve in ways that the audience certainly will not expect, but that is what makes this film so interesting,” said Lee. “There are layers and twists that I can’t wait for everyone to see. All I can say is – you are definitely in for a surprise. And I can’t wait for you all to see it.” 

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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