VOLTRON Rumor: Henry Cavill's Role Revealed As First Plot Details Tease Battle Between Team Voltron And Zarkon

The upcoming Voltron movie wrapped filming last summer, and we've yet to see so much as a single still from the live-action adaptation. Still, excitement among fans for this adaptation of the 1980s animated TV series Voltron, Defender of the Universe, is understandably high.

For those of you unfamiliar with the premise, Voltron revolves around five piloted Robot Lions that can combine to form the ultimate humanoid robot, Voltron, to battle evil. Filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Skyscraper) has said his take will "stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron" while "introducing an entirely new generation of pilots."

It's a project with plenty of potential, even though it's always hard to please longtime fans of a property like this one (with any luck, Voltron will fare a little better than the Transformers movies).

Feature First (via SFFGazette.com) has shared some new details about the movie today, including the first plot details:

"After his mother’s death, a grieving Earth teen uncovers a devastating truth: she was a legendary Voltron pilot from Altea, secretly protecting the galaxy. When the tyrant Zarkon breaks free from imprisonment and launches a brutal assault on Altea, the grieving boy is thrust into her legacy—forced to pilot her lion and reunite Team Voltron." "But haunted by self-doubt and repeated failures, he struggles to measure up… until he realises her true strength wasn’t in skill or tech, but in courage forged through loss. In order to save Altea—and honor her—he must find that same fire within himself."

The site is also claiming that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill has been cast as the King of Altea, with Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther) set to play Voltron's big bad as Zarkon (a role he's been attached to for a while now).

Daniel Quinn-Toye is playing the teenager mentioned in the description above, while the cast is rounded out by Rita Ora, John Harlan Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, Tharanya Tharan, Laura Gordon, Tim Griffin, and Nathan Jones.

Teasing the movie last year, Brown said, "Rawson Marshall Thurber is the director, the screenwriter. I think he’s come up with a really wonderful vision to reintroduce something that we grew up with in the ’80s to the 2027 crowd."

“It’s heartfelt. It is big. It’s big, bodacious and dynamic, and that’s why it takes probably about 48 weeks of post-production to finish the thing off and get it together. I think things will be wildly entertaining," the actor continued, adding, "God-willing, we’ll get the chance to do another one."

The Voltron movie is expected to arrive exclusively on Prime Video in 2026.