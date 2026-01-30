Has Sam Raimi Changed His Mind On Directing SPIDER-MAN 4 With Tobey Maguire?

Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi recently appeared to close the door on ever returning to the franchise to continue the story of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker.

However, he seems to have had a sudden charge of heart (or, as some have theorised, was referring to the original Spider-Man 4 script).

During an interview with Associated Press for Send Help, Raimi was asked about making another Spider-Man movie. Now, the filmmaker appears ready and willing to do so. However, Raimi also reiterated that he doesn't want to step on Marvel Studios' toes, given what the studio has planned for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

"I think the kids would like to see [Tobey's Spider-Man]," Raimi says in the video below. "Right now, Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man, where he is involved with The Avengers and the other superheroes."

"I don’t think it makes sense right now to break up that great, successful run they're having, just to allow me to make another Spider-Man movie," he continued. "I'd love to. The day might come, and I’d love to do it."

With the Multiverse in play, there's really no reason why two Spider-Man franchises couldn't co-exist. The moment has somewhat passed for that, unfortunately, and we know Holland is locked in for another trilogy. After that, it's widely believed he'll pass the mantle to the young actor who plays the MCU's Miles Morales.

Still, it's not all bad news for Maguire's web-slinger. The actor is expected to return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially serving as the main Spidey in this December's movie.

"When they called initially...I was like, 'Finally!'" Maguire said in 2023. "I just feel grateful - I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this. Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together...it's just a yes."

"There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful."

He added, "Working with Andrew [Garfield] and Tom [Holland] was so dear to me, it really was special - a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing. It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters."

You can hear more from Raimi on Spider-Man in the player below.