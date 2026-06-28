Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Confirms Hope To Bring Miles Morales Into The MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Confirms Hope To Bring Miles Morales Into The MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has reiterated his desire to bring Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming it's something he's actively "working towards."

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By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2026 08:06 AM EST

During Spider-Man: No Way Home's press tour, Tom Holland strongly hinted that his time as Peter Parker might have reached its end. Fortunately, things changed, and after a five-year break from the MCU, he'll return in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Holland is also expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers: Doomsday is looking increasingly unlikely), and at least two more Spider-Man movies after this next one. However, he's made no secret of his desire to pass the mantle, preferably to a young actor playing Miles Morales.

In the Ultimate Universe, Miles becomes the new Spider-Man after Peter seemingly dies at the hands of the Green Goblin and his Sinister Six. Secret Wars brought Miles to Earth-616, where Peter has served as his mentor, similar to Insomniac's Spider-Man video games.

In a new interview with Hobby Consolas, Holland talked more about his desire to bring Miles into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

"I think at this point in time, we're being really open-minded about what the future looks like," he started. "I know that I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales into the universe, however that works out. We've got a lot of work to do to bring that to life."

"But yeah, I feel really strongly about it. I feel incredibly grateful for the way I was introduced into this world and that I was shepherded by [Robert Downey Jr.]," Holland continued. "I would love to kind of return that favor to the next generation of people that get the luxury of making these movies. So that is definitely something that I'm really working towards."

Whether Holland would stick around to play a supporting role in that potential next Spider-Man trilogy or hang up his webs remains to be seen, but fans will surely be hoping for the latter.

Since Spider-Man's release in 2002, we've never really been allowed to see an adult Peter on screen. Instead, he's been stuck either in high school or college, meaning there's still a big part of this character's life that hasn't been explored on screen. After all, the comic book version of the character has been out of college on the page since 1978. That's nearly 50 years. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29. Watch a clip from the movie below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/28/2026, 8:20 AM
Marvel Bigger, Stronger, Better, Studios.

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/28/2026, 8:28 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/28/2026, 8:33 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/28/2026, 8:23 AM
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IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/28/2026, 8:31 AM
It’ll bomb like Blacktain America.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2026, 8:37 AM
You signed on for more Spider-man films because everything else you worked on bombed, I doubt you're that eager to hang up the suit, which they will eventually make you do once they get Miles and you've told the audience "see, isn't this new guy cooler than me". Then it will underperform and then they'll stubbornly shit out a second one out of pure spite, only for it to perform so badly that they can't ignore it and then we get another reboot.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2026, 8:42 AM

Bad idea. For all the obvious reasons. So the Hollywood idiots will probably do it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2026, 8:46 AM
"Tom Holland Confirms Hope To Bring Miles Morales Into The MCU"
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LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/28/2026, 8:52 AM
It would be cool as hell seeing the story play out. Specially doing it the way the comics do, having PP die and Miles watching it. Just not the monster Green Goblin.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 9:02 AM
How it work out for Sam be next captain America goood idea bad execution goood idea later on in movies
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 9:04 AM
@dragon316 - it’s fantastic four supergirl situation popular in books will work out be popular in movies ?
Pathogen
Pathogen - 6/28/2026, 9:03 AM
Why? I agree, the movie with Falcon as cap was just a bad movie. But I'm curious why you think this one will bomb?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2026, 9:19 AM
@Pathogen - Peter Parker is Spider-man and Miles Morales is Miles Morales. The second you remove Peter from the picture, expect a drop off. You could do a Miles movie but don't market it as Spider-man movie with a Spider-man budget and expect it to do Spider-man numbers when you don't have Spider-man in your movie.

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