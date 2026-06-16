Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Endorses Adolescence Breakout As The Next Peter Parker

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be the start of a new trilogy for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and while the actor recently turned 30, the MCU's wall-crawler is still only college age.

Fans are eager to see Spider-Man grow up, but every version of the character in live-action has been portrayed as a teenager. Regardless of Spidey's big screen future (Miles Morales seems a logical next step with the animated Spider-Verse franchise close to wrapping up), it's likely that the next Peter will also be in high school based on Sony's track record.

In an interview with Esquire, Tom Holland was asked to pick his potential successor and named 16-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper, saying the young actor would be "awesome" in the role. He added, "Obviously, he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now."

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star added that he'd love to be a producer on the franchise moving forward, but acknowledged that it's "pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies." Still, "In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next," Holland added.

Looking to the past for a moment, the actor opened up on being cast as the MCU's Spider-Man and confirmed that two actors vying for the role have never been named (and no, he won't reveal who they are).

"It was tough," he said of the process of being cast in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. "It was really difficult, feeling like you’re walking down the street and everyone is like, 'I really hope you don’t get this job.'"

"It felt like my university experience," Holland continued, reflecting on his first Spider-Man trilogy. "That period of your life where you’re leaving home for the first time, you’re making new friends, you’re all getting really close in a really, really short amount of time."

Back to Cooper, and while he'd be a good Spider-Man now, the role will likely belong to Holland for at least the better part of the next decade. By that point, it would be interesting to see what Marvel Studios would do with a character like Miles, but as Sony Pictures owns the franchise—and has already had one falling out with Disney in 2019—nothing is set in stone for the time being.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.