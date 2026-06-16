Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Endorses Adolescence Breakout As The Next Peter Parker

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Endorses Adolescence Breakout As The Next Peter Parker

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has revealed that he'd pick Adolescence star Owen Cooper as the next Peter Parker and reflects on being cast as the MCU's wall-crawler in 2015.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Source: Esquire

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be the start of a new trilogy for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and while the actor recently turned 30, the MCU's wall-crawler is still only college age. 

Fans are eager to see Spider-Man grow up, but every version of the character in live-action has been portrayed as a teenager. Regardless of Spidey's big screen future (Miles Morales seems a logical next step with the animated Spider-Verse franchise close to wrapping up), it's likely that the next Peter will also be in high school based on Sony's track record.

In an interview with Esquire, Tom Holland was asked to pick his potential successor and named 16-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper, saying the young actor would be "awesome" in the role. He added, "Obviously, he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now." 

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star added that he'd love to be a producer on the franchise moving forward, but acknowledged that it's "pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies." Still, "In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next," Holland added.

Looking to the past for a moment, the actor opened up on being cast as the MCU's Spider-Man and confirmed that two actors vying for the role have never been named (and no, he won't reveal who they are).

"It was tough," he said of the process of being cast in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. "It was really difficult, feeling like you’re walking down the street and everyone is like, 'I really hope you don’t get this job.'"

"It felt like my university experience," Holland continued, reflecting on his first Spider-Man trilogy. "That period of your life where you’re leaving home for the first time, you’re making new friends, you’re all getting really close in a really, really short amount of time." 

Back to Cooper, and while he'd be a good Spider-Man now, the role will likely belong to Holland for at least the better part of the next decade. By that point, it would be interesting to see what Marvel Studios would do with a character like Miles, but as Sony Pictures owns the franchise—and has already had one falling out with Disney in 2019—nothing is set in stone for the time being.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/16/2026, 8:23 AM
Let me be FIRST to say the MCU is fixing to have rough going once the current crop of memberberries is harvested.

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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2026, 8:39 AM
@Batmangina - ...that's not kamala
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 6/16/2026, 8:31 AM
Let's do some personal maths here:
The average life expectancy of a man in Switzerland is 82,4 --> Meaning that I have a little north of 50 years left in me.

In my lifetime there have been 3 life action Peter Parkers so far.

At this rate I will have to endure 5 to 6 more reboots of the same fricking character before I kick the bucket?

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Shoot me now please.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2026, 8:33 AM
@SpaceAgent - at least we have a more than 3 movies whit the same Spiderman at this point ..not the best iteration of the character thou
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2026, 8:41 AM
@SpaceAgent - I don't want to tell you how many more sunrises you'll have to "endure". You'll probably have to have sex a few more times too. Oh lordy, my brother you have my deepest sympathies.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/16/2026, 8:41 AM
@SpaceAgent - Tobey is Spider-man, I care less and less for the ones who come after. I imagine thats how fans feel with whatever James Bond they grew up with.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/16/2026, 8:43 AM
@SpaceAgent - And with all those reboots we never really get to grow to the cool, deeper storylines we'd like to see on the screen for Spidey.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2026, 8:41 AM
Chuck Norris approves.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/16/2026, 8:41 AM
I can see him a miles morales

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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2026, 9:00 AM

" (Miles Morales seems a logical next step with the animated Spider-Verse franchise close to wrapping up)"

Josh loves virtue signaling this phrase.

They should continue with Miles kept in animation where he rules. They should continue with Peter Parker ruling as live action Spidey. If Disney bends to Hollywood's desire and does the full replacement with Miles as THE live action Spider-Man, they will pay a huge price for their stupidity.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/16/2026, 9:01 AM
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