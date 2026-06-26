Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots and Featurette Feature More Classic Comic Covers in Live-Action

This weekend is all about Supergirl, but Sony Pictures is making sure to remind comic book fans that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is up next with two new TV spots and a featurette.

The latter explores how iconic comic book covers were brought to life on screen, with this movie translating them from page to screen in a completely faithful manner. Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton explore that process, and we get a closer look at Ramrod and a second, previously unseen, clash between Spider-Man and Scorpion.

While fans have theorised that they'll only cross paths once, it's now confirmed that they fight both in the snow and at night. However, one of the TV spots seems to confirm that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mystery villain is controlling Mac Gargan's mind in the latter battle.

As of now, there's no sign of Scorpion having a helmet or mask, despite one being featured in merchandise for the movie (which should be taken with a grain of salt, given that he also has a different tail in those toys).

There are also new scenes featuring Spider-Man, MJ, and Ned Leeds, as well as now-finished VFX in certain sequences, including the one where Spidey is grossed out by his new organic webbing.

"Some of the wildest fan theories are like weirdly accurate to what is happening in the movie," Tom Holland recently teased in an interview to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "I don’t want to give any fuel to the flames before the movie comes out...[my] lips are sealed."

In related news, Deadline is reporting that the movie webbed up the second biggest trailer launch of all time with 590.8 million views in its first week. That's despite it leaking online in advance several times. The biggest-ever trailer launch? That would be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser.

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.