Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots And Featurette Feature More Classic Comic Covers In Live-Action

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots And Featurette Feature More Classic Comic Covers In Live-Action

New TV spots for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been released, along with a featurette that explores how those iconic comic book covers were recreated in a live-action setting.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2026 02:06 PM EST

This weekend is all about Supergirl, but Sony Pictures is making sure to remind comic book fans that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is up next with two new TV spots and a featurette.

The latter explores how iconic comic book covers were brought to life on screen, with this movie translating them from page to screen in a completely faithful manner. Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton explore that process, and we get a closer look at Ramrod and a second, previously unseen, clash between Spider-Man and Scorpion. 

While fans have theorised that they'll only cross paths once, it's now confirmed that they fight both in the snow and at night. However, one of the TV spots seems to confirm that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's mystery villain is controlling Mac Gargan's mind in the latter battle.

As of now, there's no sign of Scorpion having a helmet or mask, despite one being featured in merchandise for the movie (which should be taken with a grain of salt, given that he also has a different tail in those toys).

There are also new scenes featuring Spider-Man, MJ, and Ned Leeds, as well as now-finished VFX in certain sequences, including the one where Spidey is grossed out by his new organic webbing. 

"Some of the wildest fan theories are like weirdly accurate to what is happening in the movie," Tom Holland recently teased in an interview to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "I don’t want to give any fuel to the flames before the movie comes out...[my] lips are sealed."

In related news, Deadline is reporting that the movie webbed up the second biggest trailer launch of all time with 590.8 million views in its first week. That's despite it leaking online in advance several times. The biggest-ever trailer launch? That would be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser.

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: One Of The Movie's Surprise Villains Has Been Revealed - Spoilers
Related:

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: One Of The Movie's "Surprise Villains" Has Been Revealed - Spoilers
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Unveils Jean Grey Jacket; Tom Holland Teases Debuting Villain
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Unveils "Jean Grey" Jacket; Tom Holland Teases Debuting Villain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 2:43 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots and Featurette Feature More Classic Comic Covers in Live-Action

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/26/2026, 2:46 PM
Holy shit! They listened! I asked for scorpion vs spidey fight in the snow and they delivered 🕷️🦂❄️💥

I’ve waited so long to see these 2 duke it out in the snow. Look at any of my past comments on spidey articles for the last year. I knew they would deliver 🥲
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/26/2026, 2:46 PM
Ok… this version of Scorpion is absolute shit. We can’t even give him a faithful look? Put a damn mask on him ffs.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/26/2026, 2:54 PM
@Odekahn - confirmed that his tail changes throughout the movie
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 6/26/2026, 3:05 PM
@Odekahn - if you want to talk about bad scorpion design remember how bad he was in the spider man 3 tie in game
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 2:48 PM
Jean Grey Will NOT Be in Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day because she NEVER been in a comic before.

The Director is definitely Following the Spider-Man comic books for this movie.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/26/2026, 2:53 PM
@OneMoreTime - It’s already been confirmed to be Jean grey.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 3:03 PM
@UceOmega - Not from Marvel Studios all you from Rumors.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 3:17 PM
@UceOmega - From the Rotten Tomatoes Website. Only when that changes from Actor to Jean Grey, I will believe it.


User Comment Image
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/26/2026, 3:36 PM
@OneMoreTime - she hasn't been in a Spidey comic, but she has been in Marvel Team Up with him, back in the 70s
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 3:40 PM
@LogansRazor - Only When that Changes from Actor to Jean Grey, I will believe it.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/26/2026, 2:49 PM
Bro thinks he's Brad Pitt or something walking around with no mask. -_-
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/26/2026, 2:51 PM
I'm sorry but if Spidey has to wear a mask so does Scorpion. He would look so much cooler in his helmet anyway.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder