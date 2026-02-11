SPIDER-NOIR Posters Swing Online As Trailer Release Date For SPIDER-MAN TV Series Is Revealed

Two new posters for Spider-Noir have been released, along with confirmation that the first full trailer for the series is being released tomorrow.

The one-sheets are presented in both colour and black-and-white, with most fans on social media sharing their preference for the former. The series will be available to watch in both formats when it hits streaming, and it looks a little more in line with the comics than first expected.

There have been some big changes, like the show's Peter Parker Variant now being named "Ben Reilly," but those are par for the course with any adaptation. We've heard some rumblings about Sandman not having any powers, despite past reports about monsters being featured.

Talking to Esquire, Nicolas Cage was asked if he prefers the colour or black-and-white versions of Spider-Noir (elsewhere in the conversation, the actor confirmed that he'd recently watched the 8-episode series in its entirety).

"I understand why they presented it in both, and I suggested it in the beginning," the actor shared. "I remember when Amazon was first thinking about doing it, they were nervous about black and white. And I said, 'You don't have to only do it in black and white. You could do it in color as well because this is for all ages.'"

"For people that haven't had a lot of experience with black and white, they can enjoy the color. And the color is beautiful. But the black and white is what I was drawn to. It matches my concept of how to portray a film noir."

"But the truth is, they both work and they're beautiful for different reasons. The color is super saturated and gorgeous. I think teenage viewers will appreciate the color, but I also want them to have the option," Cage continued. "If they want to experience the concept in black and white, maybe that would instill some interest in them to look at earlier movies and enjoy that as an art form as well."

Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), an ageing and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s only superhero.

Cage will be joined by Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), Andrew Caldwell (iZombie), Amy Aquino (Bosch) Andrew Robinson, (Hellraiser), Kai Caster (Yellowstone), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

Spider-Noir premieres this year on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.