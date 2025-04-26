SUPERMAN: Bizarre Plot Rumor Points To "SuperSh*t" Hate Campaign And Mutant Monkeys - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN: Bizarre Plot Rumor Points To &quot;SuperSh*t&quot; Hate Campaign And Mutant Monkeys - SPOILERS

New Superman story details are doing the rounds online, and if you thought some earlier plot points sounded strange, check this out!

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 26, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've been hearing mixed reports about James Gunn's Superman since the first internal/test-screenings took place, and a number of (rumored) details about the movie have been met with scepticism (if not outright mockery) from fans of the iconic DC Comics hero.

One aspect of the movie that seems to have proven to be most divisive among those who have seen it is its story structure. The DCU reboot is said to have an "episodic" feel, and has been compared to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's acclaimed 2005 All-Star Superman, which focused on a dying Man of Steel accomplishing a series of heroic feats (The Twelve Labors of Superman) as he attempts to make peace with the world before the end.

Now, scooper MTTSH has shared some story details, and while these sound like fairly minor plot points, they are sure to raise a few eyebrows.

"In the movie, Superman is frustrated by social media backlash, with the hashtag #SuperShit being mentioned several times as really getting under his skin. Meanwhile, in Lex’s interdimensional world, hundreds of mutant monkeys are shown typing furiously at keyboards, flooding social media with hate against Superman." 

Again, this is more than likely a running joke or possibly even a one-off sight gag, so best not to read too much into it. Even so, with some fans concerned about the level of humor (and a certain type of humor, at that) in the movie, these details may not go over very well.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/26/2025, 5:08 PM
Meta.

Gunn is pulling from his experience
Amaru
Amaru - 4/26/2025, 5:09 PM
Can't wait for a "rumor" to piss this site off.
JohnBoyGoodBoy
JohnBoyGoodBoy - 4/26/2025, 5:12 PM
This is just the worst website.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/26/2025, 5:13 PM
Yes!!!!! The origin of Gleak, finally! One step closer to Paul Thomas Anderson's " Gleak: Stuck In The Middle". Thank you James Gunn!
prettynucIear
prettynucIear - 4/26/2025, 5:15 PM
Comparing Snyder fans to typewriting monkeys? Appalling but true.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 4/26/2025, 5:21 PM
I´m way more excited for Supergirl and Lanterns than for Superman tbh. I hope that the movie is great though.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/26/2025, 5:37 PM
@DiegoMD - I’m thinking Superman will be a a strong B/B+ movie while Supergirl will be a sleeper hit. Idk why but I keep gettinGoTG vibes from, especially with the MaLobo cameo.

I’m 50/50 on how Lanterns will turn out.There’s a lot of stuff that really has me excited for it but also some potential concerns. Casting seems on point even though I’m still bummed we didn’t get Chris Pine as Hal. That would’ve been perfect casting.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/26/2025, 5:30 PM
wait......."Superman is frustrated by social media backlash, with the hashtag #SuperShit" .....ok what the [frick] now is he superman or homelander? shouldn't he be above that kinda crap? I know he's got that zoomer haircut but phuck he is still meant to be an adult at this point.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/26/2025, 5:30 PM
Snyder Monkeys
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 4/26/2025, 5:31 PM
If he’s doing this? This interaction of the DCEU will have Ventriliquist, Mr. Mister Mxyzptlk, the Toyman etc


Which is fine because it’s like the animated series

Just be prepared for episodic silliness. Kind of like Cosmo, Taserface, etc with Gunn and Guardians
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2025, 5:40 PM
This sounds kinda Silver Age-esque to me which Gunn has said he was inspired by aswell for this film so perhaps this could be true….

However it may seem too ridiculous for even him so I doubt it but we’ll see.

Anyway , I’m not gonna flip out over a “rumor” right now so still looking forward to this film!!.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/26/2025, 5:41 PM
#ReleasetheSuperShit

User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/26/2025, 5:41 PM
This movie is gonna disappoint a lot of people.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 5:41 PM
Did a monkey write this sh1t?
User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/26/2025, 5:48 PM
Well, at least we know where the money comes from here.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/26/2025, 5:49 PM
Sounds like we might be superfuсked.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/26/2025, 5:54 PM
My time to shine is getting pretty desperate for clicks and attention these days.

No way in hell would James Gunn allow any of that bullshit in his movie.

And of course Joshua Wilder eats the bait and makes an article about it.

Nolanite out
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/26/2025, 6:08 PM
Good work Josh. Great journalism skills.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/26/2025, 6:21 PM
The era of the CBM is OVER - Superman and the FF would both have to be pitch perfect to pull the genre out of the ditch and I don't think that's gonna happen.

Then Ironheart is going to shit in the kitchen immediately and it's game over.

Although, I've been predicting that since DP&W, so I like being right - just ask my ex-wives.

View Recorder