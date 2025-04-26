SUPERMAN: Bizarre Plot Rumor Points To "SuperSh*t" Hate Campaign And Mutant Monkeys - SPOILERS

We've been hearing mixed reports about James Gunn's Superman since the first internal/test-screenings took place, and a number of (rumored) details about the movie have been met with scepticism (if not outright mockery) from fans of the iconic DC Comics hero.

One aspect of the movie that seems to have proven to be most divisive among those who have seen it is its story structure. The DCU reboot is said to have an "episodic" feel, and has been compared to Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's acclaimed 2005 All-Star Superman, which focused on a dying Man of Steel accomplishing a series of heroic feats (The Twelve Labors of Superman) as he attempts to make peace with the world before the end.

Now, scooper MTTSH has shared some story details, and while these sound like fairly minor plot points, they are sure to raise a few eyebrows.

"In the movie, Superman is frustrated by social media backlash, with the hashtag #SuperShit being mentioned several times as really getting under his skin. Meanwhile, in Lex’s interdimensional world, hundreds of mutant monkeys are shown typing furiously at keyboards, flooding social media with hate against Superman."

Again, this is more than likely a running joke or possibly even a one-off sight gag, so best not to read too much into it. Even so, with some fans concerned about the level of humor (and a certain type of humor, at that) in the movie, these details may not go over very well.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."