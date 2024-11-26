SUPERMAN AND LOIS Series Finale Promo Stills Give Us A Hi-Res Look At Doomsday In His Final Form

Some hi-res promo images for next week's series finale of Superman and Lois have been released, and they feature the Doomsday in his even more monstrous final form...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2024 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

The penultimate episode of Superman and Lois aired last night, and "To Live and Die Again" concluded with the return of Doomsday in his even more monstrous and formidable final form.

Now enraged and fully unleashed, Doomsday viciously attacked the Man of Steel, setting the stage for what should be a brutal rematch between the two near-invulnerable foes in next week's series finale.

Though we're not sure this latest take on Doomsday could really be described as comic-accurate, it might be the closest any live-action Superman project has come.

You can get a more detailed look at the villain in a new batch of promo stills at the links below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/26/2024, 9:33 PM
That Doomsday looks awful lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/26/2024, 9:34 PM
The show isn't perfect, but it's a perfect Superman show.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 9:38 PM
RolandD
RolandD - 11/26/2024, 9:45 PM
@Batmangina - User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 11/26/2024, 9:44 PM
Love it or hate it, you can't deny he looks far better than what Zack Snyder came up with.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 9:51 PM
@Skestra - User Comment Image
Pakent
Pakent - 11/26/2024, 9:44 PM
After season 2, this show went straight to hell,Lex Luthor looks like a white supremacist and CGI fights in movies and shows costs millions, I don't think this show has the budget for it
RolandD
RolandD - 11/26/2024, 9:46 PM
@Pakent - Why are you always such a font of joy?
Pakent
Pakent - 11/26/2024, 9:48 PM
@RolandD - Seasons 1 and 2 were good, I'm sorry, but that's a cheap Doomsday
RolandD
RolandD - 11/26/2024, 9:49 PM
@Pakent - I agree. I’m not impressed with it either.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 11/26/2024, 9:53 PM
@Pakent - This seasons budget got cut in half. They did fine with what they had.

