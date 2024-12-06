SUPERMAN AND LOIS Actor Wolé Parks Shares First look At Unused, Comic-Accurate Steel Costume

Though John Henry Irons, aka Steel, did suit-up in Superman and Lois, his costume turned out to be a pretty generic-looking grey suit of armor. Now, actor Wolé Parks has revealed that his character was originally supposed to debut a more comic-accurate design.

Parks shared a first look at the unused costume to Instagram, and while it's not exactly the same as Steel's comic book suit, it does have the red cape and "S" chest emblem.

"The question I got most was when are they gonna introduce the full Steel suit," said Parks. "I'd always say that it's coming. Unfortunately, due to the budget cuts we never got to do it but here's an early fitting as proof."

Irons played an integral part in helping Superman defeat Doomsday in the recent series finale, and we later see him taking flight with his daughter Natalie, the Man of Steel, and Jonathan and Jordan Kent (the Superboys).

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?