DISCUSSION: Who Do You Think Has Been The Best Live-Action Superman?

Everyone has their favorite something: Favorite chocolate bar, movie-theater chain, restaurant, food; you name it, someone has it. But what about your favorite Superman? It may be odd to think about, given how momentous it feels every time someone gets cast as the Man of Steel, but there have actually been a lot of Clark Kents throughout the decades... like, a lot.

Starting from the 1940s, the Big Blue Boy Scout has been a consistent presence in both television and film. Having so many iterations of the same character got me wondering something: What is the community's favorite live-action Superman? The iteration you felt best captured the Man of Steel. The actor you take one quick look at and proudly express to yourself (or whoever's around, willing to listen to nerd ramblings), "Yes, that is my Superman."

As mentioned, there have been a lot of interpretations of the character. So, for those who need a refresher, below is a list of every major Superman portrayal across film and TV:

Kirk Alyn (Superman serial, Atom Man vs. Superman serial)

(Superman serial, Atom Man vs. Superman serial) George Reeves (Superman and the Mole-Men, Adventures of Superman)

(Superman and the Mole-Men, Adventures of Superman) Christopher Reeve (Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace)

(Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace) John Haymes Newton (Superboy TV series)

(Superboy TV series) Gerard Christopher (Superboy TV series, The Adventures of Superboy)

(Superboy TV series, The Adventures of Superboy) Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman)

(Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) Tom Welling (Smallville)

(Smallville) Brandon Routh (Superman Returns)

(Superman Returns) Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Adam)

(Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Adam) Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl, Superman & Lois)

Note: David Corenswet is not ncluded because his film, Superman, has not come out at the time of publishing.

Now, for many, their answer may (understandably) be Christopher Reeve. But, let's make this more interesting. If he's your pick, by all means, mention Reeve. However, also go beyond his portrayal and pull out a version you feel doesn't get talked about enough. I'll start. My favorite Superman is George Reeves. Admittedly, Adventures of Superman may not be attractive to modern audiences, given the standard that superhero properties have attained over the last couple of decades.

For example, the show doesn't always have a lot of emotional depth, and its storylines can be a tad silly from time to time. Keep in mind, not the "silly," we're used to nowadays. No, the 50s and 60s-kind-of-silly; the kind where plot beats could just happen, with little to no clarification as to how such improbabilities could occur. And, when some of the most outlandish plot points were explained, their explanations could leave a lot to be desired. Still, despite that, the show speaks to me. I gravitate toward it and Reeves' portayal of Clark Kent, partly because both the series and its protagonist have an unapologetic innocence about them that is so perfectly Superman.

Reeves didn't necessarily look like the Clark Kent most people picture when they think of him. The actor was arguably more rugged and less muscularly sculptured than the character. But that didn't matter whatsoever. Ultimately, regardless of whether or not he looked like printed-page Kal-El, he captured who we want Superman to be. He was kind and gentle, but could be stern and imposing when the situation called for it.

Most actors who have played Superman have done a commendable job playing the Last Son of Krypton, but there's just something special about George Reeves' portrayal that makes him my favorite.

So, that's my pick. Now, it's your turn. With James Gunn's Superman fast approaching, let's get into the festive spirit and celebrate the Man of Steel by talking about who our favorite live-action version of the hero is.