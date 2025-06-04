DISCUSSION: Who Do You Think Has Been The Best Live-Action Superman?

DISCUSSION: Who Do You Think Has Been The Best Live-Action Superman?

The Man of Steel has been played by many different actors throughout the years, both on television and in film. Everyone has their favorite live-action Superman. Who's yours?

Jun 04, 2025
Everyone has their favorite something: Favorite chocolate bar, movie-theater chain, restaurant, food; you name it, someone has it. But what about your favorite Superman? It may be odd to think about, given how momentous it feels every time someone gets cast as the Man of Steel, but there have actually been a lot of Clark Kents throughout the decades... like, a lot

Starting from the 1940s, the Big Blue Boy Scout has been a consistent presence in both television and film. Having so many iterations of the same character got me wondering something: What is the community's favorite live-action Superman? The iteration you felt best captured the Man of Steel. The actor you take one quick look at and proudly express to yourself (or whoever's around, willing to listen to nerd ramblings), "Yes, that is my Superman."

As mentioned, there have been a lot of interpretations of the character. So, for those who need a refresher, below is a list of every major Superman portrayal across film and TV:

  • Kirk Alyn (Superman serial, Atom Man vs. Superman serial)
  • George Reeves (Superman and the Mole-Men, Adventures of Superman)
  • Christopher Reeve (Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace)
  • John Haymes Newton (Superboy TV series)
  • Gerard Christopher (Superboy TV series, The Adventures of Superboy)
  • Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman)
  • Tom Welling (Smallville
  • Brandon Routh (Superman Returns)
  • Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Adam)
  • Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl, Superman & Lois

Note: David Corenswet is not ncluded because his film, Superman, has not come out at the time of publishing.

Now, for many, their answer may (understandably) be Christopher Reeve. But, let's make this more interesting. If he's your pick, by all means, mention Reeve. However, also go beyond his portrayal and pull out a version you feel doesn't get talked about enough. I'll start. My favorite Superman is George Reeves. Admittedly, Adventures of Superman may not be attractive to modern audiences, given the standard that superhero properties have attained over the last couple of decades.

For example, the show doesn't always have a lot of emotional depth, and its storylines can be a tad silly from time to time. Keep in mind, not the "silly," we're used to nowadays. No, the 50s and 60s-kind-of-silly; the kind where plot beats could just happen, with little to no clarification as to how such improbabilities could occur. And, when some of the most outlandish plot points were explained, their explanations could leave a lot to be desired. Still, despite that, the show speaks to me. I gravitate toward it and Reeves' portayal of Clark Kent, partly because both the series and its protagonist have an unapologetic innocence about them that is so perfectly Superman.

Reeves didn't necessarily look like the Clark Kent most people picture when they think of him. The actor was arguably more rugged and less muscularly sculptured than the character. But that didn't matter whatsoever. Ultimately, regardless of whether or not he looked like printed-page Kal-El, he captured who we want Superman to be. He was kind and gentle, but could be stern and imposing when the situation called for it.

Most actors who have played Superman have done a commendable job playing the Last Son of Krypton, but there's just something special about George Reeves' portrayal that makes him my favorite.  

So, that's my pick. Now, it's your turn. With James Gunn's Superman fast approaching, let's get into the festive spirit and celebrate the Man of Steel by talking about who our favorite live-action version of the hero is.  

Order66
Order66 - 6/4/2025, 1:01 PM
Henry Cavill and it’s not even close.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/4/2025, 1:03 PM
Hoechlin easily for me, which is finny because after Teen Wolf I'd swear he would've been a lock in for Batman given how brooding that character was.
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/4/2025, 1:43 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It was rumored Zack Synder wanted him as Batman or Nightwing
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/4/2025, 1:08 PM
Reeve. I did like Cavill (in MOS, but not in the other movies).
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/4/2025, 1:09 PM
This is a very hard question to answer. Each Superman was for a different era and different way of life. There was a different direction, special effects, or appropriate effects at the time.

For me, however, I dont feel there is an answer to that question, but if anyone were to answer, it would be the Superman they got introduced to, and for me, that was the later Uncle Christopher Reeves.

I can't even swear on this post because I have such great respect for the actor and the man, especially after watching his documentary.

And the older I have become, the more I appreciate his Superman version.

I'll leave it there.

RIP Sir

For [frick]s Sake
RolandD
RolandD - 6/4/2025, 1:34 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Yeah, I started out with re-runs of Adventures of Superman and was a teen when Superman came out. Reeve’s performance topped Reeves’ performance by a mile even though I appreciated Reeves’ performance. Good thing this is written communication or it would sound like I was talking about the same actor.😂
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/4/2025, 1:41 PM
@RolandD—I watched that re-run, too, and it was fun to watch back in the 80s.

I don't think it will be the same now because of the slow pace, but it did the job back then.

How ironic, both men with the same surname played the same iconic character 😂
Will44482
Will44482 - 6/4/2025, 1:09 PM
1. Henry Cavill
2. Tyler Hoeclin
3. George Reeves
4. Christopher Reeve
5. Tom Welling
6. Brandon Routh

Tbh he haven’t had a bad Superman though this is just how I’d rank them but I think they’ve all been pretty good.
Mosset
Mosset - 6/4/2025, 1:13 PM
Christopher Reeve by a mile…..
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/4/2025, 1:15 PM
@Mosset - Yeah this is a depressing discussion board. Anyone who doesn't say Reeve (maybe Hoechlin second) likes something but it's not Superman.
jst5
jst5 - 6/4/2025, 1:17 PM
@Mosset - Anyone saying other wise I can't take serious.DC CHANGED Superman look in the comics for years because of Reeve NO OTHER actor who has played Superman can make that claim.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 1:14 PM
Reeves then Synder Cut followed by Tom Welling and then Dean Cain, maybe Routh after that but it's hard to get a real grasp on his Superman as the other people imvolved with that was just toilet bowl water. Tyler Hoechlin is okay......ish similar to Roth's situation but at the same time when you compare his to those other's, it's just a watered down generic forgettable Superman.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/4/2025, 1:15 PM
Christopher Reeve is still the all time best Superman casting in live action.

George Reeves and Dean Cain's versions were also very very good and better than anything that has come since in live action.

David Corenswet is doing awesome, and Gunn's movie will be better and more accurate than any of the garbage snyderverse and CWverse.

Routh was okay, sort of the George Lazenby of Supermans. A wooden actor but the story his movie told was not great. Henry Cavill sucked, his version was garbage but Cavill is also just not a great actor, he is an uncharismatic himbo playing an inversion of the character.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/4/2025, 1:15 PM
Its not close. Tyler Hoechlin's depiction is the ultimate version. Superman and Lois set an extremely high bar for the character and his mythos (and that of those around him).

User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/4/2025, 1:17 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - the dude looks nothing like Superman and his costume sucked.

Doofy sitcom dad mixed with Incredibles is not what Superman is, the CW show sucked.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2025, 1:16 PM
reeves hen henry
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/4/2025, 1:17 PM
Hoechlin is by far the best, as he played every aspect of the character perfectly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 1:20 PM
I honestly haven’t seen Kirk Alyn , George Reeves ,John Haynes Newton , Gerard Christopher and Dean Cairn’s versions of Superman so can’t give an opinion on them.

I think Route was fine as a successor to Reeve’s Superman but still didn’t hold a candle to the latter , found him to be much stronger in the role in the Crisis Crossover on CW.

I liked Tom Welling’s performance as Clark as the series went along but he was still never really my favorite aswell.

I think Cavill did as well as he could with the material & direction he had but the execution let him down much more then not.

My 2 favorites as of now are Christopher Reeve and Tyler Hoechlin tbh.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/4/2025, 1:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah. For me its Tyler Hoechlin, then Reeve, and then Routh (mostly his Crisis stuff).
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/4/2025, 1:23 PM
It used to be Henry Cavil from 2012 (his casting).

Until 2025. when I saw the original Superman (1978) with Christopher Reeve, along with his LEGENDARY documentary.

Reeve - no constest.
Reginator
Reginator - 6/4/2025, 1:23 PM
George Reeves, used to watch that old show when i was a kid after Saturday morning cartoons.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/4/2025, 1:25 PM
Christopher Reeve is still my all time favorite but henry Cavill is right behind him.

User Comment Image
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 6/4/2025, 1:28 PM
1. Chris Reeve for classical Superman portrayal and childhood nostalgia, although the plots of his films all leave alot to be desired.
2. Henry's MOS to learn Clark's inner turmoil into choosing to become superman despite humanities clear shortcomings.
3. Dean Cain for making Clark an everyman and somewhat cool in his day. We'd never seen a Clark who just lived and had an apartment and are cereal on screen until that point.

Tom, Tyler and all the others also did wonderful.
I think Routh may have been the weakest in the role in that he has no presence as either Superman OR Clark.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/4/2025, 1:28 PM
Christopher Reeve by far. I grew up on re-runs of Reeves’ Superman but Christopher Reeve knocked it out of the park really playing almost two different characters and being excellent at both. I expect a great portrayal by Corenswet.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/4/2025, 1:29 PM
Reeve was always superman to me. I remember when I was younger I thought the movie came first and the comic books were supposed to be Christopher Reeve.🤣. His face still what comes to mind when I think of Superman. But Cavill was definitely great. Definitely missed the opportunity with him.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/4/2025, 1:37 PM
Reeve.
*End thread*
Fogs
Fogs - 6/4/2025, 1:37 PM
Reeve, easy.

If he was alive, in the right age and given a more physical material in the current era, he would CRUSH Cavill's version (whose supes I also like, given the script he was given).
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/4/2025, 1:38 PM
Reeve
Hoechlin
Welling
Routh
George
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/4/2025, 1:38 PM
I'll let you know after July 12th.

Probably still Reeve.
hainesy
hainesy - 6/4/2025, 1:39 PM
1. Christopher Reeve (OG that I grew up with. No one comes close)
2. Henry Cavill (Looked the part and more importantly nailed the
3. Tyler Hoechlin (He absolutely nailed the part)
4. George Reeves (The OG OG and I respect his contribution)
5. Dean Cain (Great look as Superman and I liked the show)
6. Brandon Routh (Not bad, but not my favourite)

I liked Tom Welling a lot, but he was never really Superman, so I am disqualifying him. Feel free to disagree,

I don't know Kirk Alyn, John Haymes Newton, or Gerard Christopher, so I am not rating them.
Matador
Matador - 6/4/2025, 1:52 PM
@hainesy - Tom "The Blurr" Welling
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/4/2025, 1:45 PM
A bit premature since the new movie isn't out yet. I'll still give the nod to Chris but David is looking like he might take it. Honorable mention to Tyler because he nailed the character but he lacks the physical features to give him the nod imo.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/4/2025, 1:46 PM
Reeve then Hoechlin

Cavill was too dour for me. His Superman was very angry, and his Clark had no nuance. I really like him as an actor…his performance in Man from UNCLE was spectacular and dripping with charisma… but he was directed poorly, I think.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/4/2025, 1:48 PM
Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill were both excellent
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/4/2025, 1:57 PM
Reeve, cavill, routh the rest have been ass 🤣😮‍💨
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/4/2025, 1:58 PM
Christopher Reeve. He knew how to make Superman disarming.

