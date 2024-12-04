SUPERMAN & LOIS Spoilers: Showrunners Break Down Character Deaths, Scrapped Arrowverse Crossover, And More

SUPERMAN & LOIS Spoilers: Showrunners Break Down Character Deaths, Scrapped Arrowverse Crossover, And More

Superman & Lois showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher break down the finale's biggest moments, including those shocking character deaths, the emotional ending, and scrapped Arrowverse cameos...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

The series finale of Superman & Lois proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans of The CW series, with a jump into the future revealing that Lois Lane eventually succumbed to cancer before Clark Kent - now powerless - died from a heart attack.

They were reunited in the afterlife, while their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, were left to protect the world as their respective versions of Superman. 

In an interview with Deadline, Superman & Lois co-showrunner Todd Helbing explained, "In the history of Superman, he is in a lot of ways immortal, right? He’s gonna live forever. He’s gonna outlive Lois. He’s gonna outlive his boys. But in this version, with what happened to him, he wasn’t going to do that anymore."

"So it just felt like, instead of having more questions for the audience about, ‘Oh, I wonder what he was like when he was old,’ it’s like, let’s just show it to them. We’ve never seen that," he continued. "I think it’s really moving in a way that’s unexpected. Those are the best kind of endings."

In a separate conversation with Kryptonsite, fellow co-showrunner Brent Fletcher explained what Clark did in the years leading up to his eventual death. 

"He has been reaching out and doing diplomatic stuff, and doing economic stuff, and trying to help in ways that don’t involve strength. They involve organization, and participation, and getting other people to join," he noted. "So we felt like that was kind of an interesting thing, for a man that had once had all this power, to then have power in a different way, but also still doing great good."

Helbing and Fletcher went on to confirm the world of Superman & Lois has no Justice League, adding that Jonathan, Jordan, John Henry, and Natalie Lane Irons ultimately fill that void. They're also confident that Superman and Lois are still alive on Earth-Prime, a.k.a. the Arrowverse.

As for whether there were ever any discussions about bringing that world's characters into the final season, Helbing told TV Insider, "I mean, there was talk of it, not to use clips, it’s just one of those things that there’s really two parts of it. First was the schedule and the money to get them."

"Grant Gustin was on Broadway, Melissa Benoist’s in a show and it’s like, when you start to talk about what everybody’s doing in their schedule, it just became prohibitive," he admitted. "And then the other piece is that we obviously want to honor the legacy of everything that was started by Greg Berlanti and the Arrowverse, but it just felt like the best way to do that is just really stick the landing and give the fans something that, again, is meaningful and will last with them."

Helbing also revealed to TV Line that the dog we meet in the finale "was never going to be Krypto with superpowers," and, according to Fletcher, "Lois has just passed away, and it’s so sad, so how do you make the audience not spiral? Fluffy dog! And then the joy of a fluffy dog through Clark Kent, who’s never had a dog, was how we’d get it back to happy a little bit."

Another big death in the finale comes when Doomsday dies in what proves to be a redemptive moment for the monster. "In a lot of ways, Bizarro Superman is the most tragic story in our show," Helbing acknowledged. "That guy was still in there somewhere. There wasn’t a lot of him left, but in this lucid moment, it was him making a sacrifice and finally becoming the hero that he always wanted to be."

That's now it for Superman & Lois, and with the series receiving a definitive ending, DC Studios is safe from having to deal with any #RestoreTheSupermanAndLoisVerse-type campaigns from fans. 

Next up for the Man of Tomorrow is next year's Superman movie from James Gunn.

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Spoilers: Check Out The Epic Final Battle Between The Man Of Steel And Lex Luthor
Related:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Spoilers: Check Out The Epic Final Battle Between The Man Of Steel And Lex Luthor
SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Get Your First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] From Tonight's Emotional Series Finale
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Get Your First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] From Tonight's Emotional Series Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/4/2024, 5:34 AM
why break them?...so much violence
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/4/2024, 5:56 AM
Said it before, but i like that we got to see a Superman have a proper ending that won't be retconned.

Great finale for a CW show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 6:04 AM
Man , Doomsday’s ending was sad given that we had seen in the season before that there was some humanity left in him but he knew that there was nothing for him anymore so he thought best to sacrifice himself and end his suffering.

Also , I enjoyed how in S2 when Bizarro first showed up that we all thought it was Doomsday due to the suit he had on and how he came but then it was revealed that it wasn’t only to make him the latter later on due to Mannheim’s experimentation & Lex’s torture.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

They did the same mislead with Steel in season 1 with the whole “Captain Luthor” thing only to reveal it was John Henry Iron’s in his Earth’s Lex’s suit only to then have Milton take it & reprogram it for this Lex.

Just some nice full circle moments imo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder