Tyler Hoechlin Shares Excitment For James Gunn's SUPERMAN: "I Hope It's The Best Movie Of The Year"

Tyler Hoechlin Shares Excitment For James Gunn's SUPERMAN: &quot;I Hope It's The Best Movie Of The Year&quot;

Tyler Hoechlin, who played the Man of Steel in the CW's Superman and Lois, has shared his excitement to see what James Gunn does with the upcoming DCU reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 04, 2025 09:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois
Source: Screen Rant

Tyler Hoechlin played the Man of Steel over four seasons of The CW's Superman and Lois series, emerging as one of the most popular actors to don the iconic red and blue (some fans feel he's the best take on the legendary character we've seen since Christopher Reeve).

Superman and Lois ended last year, and while the show may have left viewers wanting more, Hoechlin actually ended up playing the Man of Tomorrow for a lot longer than he expected. 

While speaking to Screen Rant, the Road to Perdition star shared his excitement for James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot, while revealing that our next big-screen Superman, David Corenswet, sent him a note prior to filming.

"I'm excited because, in a weird way, I've always [been] looking forward to the experience I was going to have with this character. It originally was going to be two episodes that somehow turned into four, and then seven, and then eight years. I've always been excited about whenever that day comes to pass the baton, and so I'm so looking forward to see what they're going to do with it. I think they're great. I'm [a] huge, huge Guardians [of the Galaxy] fan, so I can't wait to see what James has done with it. David [Corenswet] sent me a really nice note before they started shooting. He's a very, very classy guy, so I wish him and Rachel and Nick and everybody there the best. And for the fans too! I just hope it's the best movie of the year."

With The CW's "Arrowverse" now officially at an end, the chances of Hoechlin getting the chance to return as Superman are very slim - but that doesn't mean he couldn't play a different DC or Marvel Comics character down the line.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Actor Wolé Parks Shares First look At Unused, Comic-Accurate Steel Costume
Related:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Actor Wolé Parks Shares First look At Unused, Comic-Accurate Steel Costume
SUPERMAN & LOIS Showrunners Detail Scrapped Plans For Brainiac And Darkseid In The Series
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN & LOIS Showrunners Detail Scrapped Plans For Brainiac And Darkseid In The Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RolandD
RolandD - 2/4/2025, 9:35 PM
It’s always struck me how much more mature the artists often are than the fans whether we’re talking about movies or music. Good for both of them to wish each other well. Sometimes fancy rivalries, and sometimes there are rivalries, but go away back to the 60s. It was the Beatles or the Stones . Pick a side. One of the other. They were actually good friends, although there was friendly competition too.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/4/2025, 9:36 PM
@RolandD - No, I’m not that old, but close to it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 9:56 PM
@RolandD -

"how much more mature the artists often are than the fans whether we’re talking about movies or music."

Are you sure that's true?

There are many immature actors and musicians and painters and authors.

And many mature fans.

And there are more fans than well known professional artists.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 10:04 PM
@RolandD - i think its more on exposure. We all here are visible to the fan side of things more whereas the actor side are just interviews we see
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 2/4/2025, 9:40 PM
I love this guy. He always so genuine when speaking about Superman. I hope he has a long acting career!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 9:59 PM
@movieguy18 - me too…

You can tell he has a lot of respect t for the character aswell.

Still surprises me he’s Tom Hanks son from Road to Perdition.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/4/2025, 10:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - whoaaa
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 9:48 PM
Hard to believe it's been 8 years. I'm like hold up, that show started in 2021. I damn near forgot about Supergirl way back in 2017. The "before times" the lost Covid years kinda sped time up.

Either way, he was a damn good Superman. He's overlooked a bit, but he's a great addition to the world of Supermen. Looking forward to this new film. Haven't been blown away just yet, but I'm hoping for the best

User Comment Image
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/4/2025, 9:51 PM
He is still my favorite Superman to date. I love Reeve also, but the movies are a little dated for me. I love Cavil as an actor but both are way ahead of him in terms of playing this character. Hopefully Corenswet takes over as top dog.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/4/2025, 9:52 PM
Hoechlin killed it as Superman, the thing is Teen Wolf proved he can do brooding and menacing so well he'd probably make one hell of a Batman as well.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/4/2025, 9:53 PM
I’ve heard nothing but good things about this show and from the few episodes I’ve watched I can tell Hoechlin really loves Superman and “gets” him(and Clark for that matter. I’m really looking forward to actually crushing the entire series now that it’s over with.

Still think Hoechlin would’ve made a great Batman if he hadn’t of done this show. Dude looks exactly like Bruce Wayne

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 9:56 PM
Superman Returns is not a bad movie and Brandon Routh is a good Superman

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/4/2025, 10:09 PM
@DarthOmega - bro, that movie was boring as hell.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/4/2025, 9:58 PM
Nice of him. 🙂

How do you post GIFs here, and which site or types are best for it?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/4/2025, 9:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I can post them on my PC but not my phone. I've been trying to figure it out
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 10:02 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Try imgbb.com
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 10:00 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 10:02 PM
This guy will be a good superhero either dc or marvel.

Someone said Batman and that would be crazy and great at the same time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder