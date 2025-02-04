Tyler Hoechlin Shares Excitment For James Gunn's SUPERMAN: "I Hope It's The Best Movie Of The Year"

Tyler Hoechlin played the Man of Steel over four seasons of The CW's Superman and Lois series, emerging as one of the most popular actors to don the iconic red and blue (some fans feel he's the best take on the legendary character we've seen since Christopher Reeve).

Superman and Lois ended last year, and while the show may have left viewers wanting more, Hoechlin actually ended up playing the Man of Tomorrow for a lot longer than he expected.

While speaking to Screen Rant, the Road to Perdition star shared his excitement for James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot, while revealing that our next big-screen Superman, David Corenswet, sent him a note prior to filming.

"I'm excited because, in a weird way, I've always [been] looking forward to the experience I was going to have with this character. It originally was going to be two episodes that somehow turned into four, and then seven, and then eight years. I've always been excited about whenever that day comes to pass the baton, and so I'm so looking forward to see what they're going to do with it. I think they're great. I'm [a] huge, huge Guardians [of the Galaxy] fan, so I can't wait to see what James has done with it. David [Corenswet] sent me a really nice note before they started shooting. He's a very, very classy guy, so I wish him and Rachel and Nick and everybody there the best. And for the fans too! I just hope it's the best movie of the year."

With The CW's "Arrowverse" now officially at an end, the chances of Hoechlin getting the chance to return as Superman are very slim - but that doesn't mean he couldn't play a different DC or Marvel Comics character down the line.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."