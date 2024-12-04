SUPERMAN & LOIS Showrunners Detail Scrapped Plans For Brainiac And Darkseid In The Series

Superman & Lois co-showrunners Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher have shared details on their hopes to include Brainiac and Darkseid in future seasons of the series before the plug was pulled with season 4.

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Source: TV Line

Superman & Lois ended this past Monday with its fourth and final season. A combination of The CW moving away from expensive scripted dramas and the formation of DC Studios sealed the show's fate, though James Gunn reportedly pushed for the series to get a proper ending. 

Original plans obviously called for Superman & Lois to last for more than four years, and co-showrunners Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher recently told TV Line about some of the future ideas they didn't get a chance to explore. 

"If we went on for a couple more seasons, we would have really explored Brainiac," Helbing says of the iconic villain played in Superman & Lois by Nikolai Witschl. "We would have done more cool, traditional Brainiac stuff with him."

Doomsday, who is often considered the ultimate Superman villain, was killed in the series finale and it turns out the duo hoped to up the ante by pitting the Man of Steel against Darkseid. 

"There’s also a way to lead up to Darkseid that we had talked about," Helbing reveals. "I don’t know if DC would have given us permission to use Darkseid, but we would have pitched the hell out of it to try to get it. That would have been a lot of fun."

One character we did come close to seeing in season 4 is Adam Rayner's Tal-Roh, Superman's brother. He was last seen at the end of season 2 setting off for a new life in the Inverse world and Fletcher explains, "We weren’t able to do it... It just came down to schedules and money and time."

Something that will forever make Superman & Lois unique is the fact that, despite these scrapped plans, the series was able to tell a complete story with the title hero and even give him an ending. That's not lost on the duo as Fletcher acknowledged in a separate interview with ComicBook.com:

"We had been told that we were the only live-action Superman that had the opportunity to really close the book and so we took it literally. We just felt like, let’s take it all the way. Let’s show what his life meant and Lois’s life meant to the audience because they’ve been on this journey. So, let them complete the journey and close the circle. It just felt like a satisfying end."

"And also, because of how emotional it is, we felt it could do the thing that I think Todd [Helbing] and I both gravitate to a lot in movies and books and TV which is like ‘happy sad’. I really love happy sad. I like to smile and kind of cry at the same time and we just felt like this kind of had all of that stuff. And it was beautiful and it kind of encapsulated what the show is."

What did you think about the Superman & Lois finale?

SUPERMAN & LOIS Spoilers: Showrunners Break Down Character Deaths, Scrapped Arrowverse Crossover, And More
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/4/2024, 3:37 PM
Least they tried gettin to characters we all want. I’d take a Darkseid version in this series had it went farther. But the Gunn regime has bigger plans I’m sure.
dracula
dracula - 12/4/2024, 3:39 PM
Well they still managed to give us a great end to this era
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/4/2024, 3:41 PM
Bummer to hear that. I would've loved a season focused on Brainiac and getting more backstory on Krypton as well as a final season devoted to Darkseid and the threat of Apokolips. It would've been cool for Clark to get more allies like Orion and Mr. Miracle and Big Barda.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 12/4/2024, 3:42 PM
Too little too late. They wasted the first two seasons with truly horrible villains no one wanted to see. They had plenty of opportunities to give us what we wanted but they waited til the last two seasons to give fans anything they wanted to see.

A more traditional Parasite interpretation would’ve been nice. Metallo, Brainiac, Toyman, Mxyzptlk… that’s what I wanted to see. Not so much Zod since we’ve seen him so much but I would’ve been open to it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 4:04 PM
I would have been very interested to see their take on Brainiac considering this version of Milton Fine seems very much human (then again , so was the comic version until he was possessed)..

Anyway the actor did a good job of being creepy, arrogant , even a bit robotic and even funny at times aswell so could have been intriguing to see him in a bigger role presumably in S5 but oh well.

User Comment Image

Them doing Darkseid could have been cool too depending on their take…

I didn’t love Smallville’s take on the character but the idea of him being this ancient evil that would be present during humanity’s darkest times & corrupt people but had his body destroyed eons ago by Orion was a cool idea on paper so if they had done that while giving him a physical presence on the show to an extent (depending on budget) then that could have worked for me.

Regardless aside from rough cg times and a cheesy moment perhaps here and there at the end , it was a solid & emotional ending to a show that I’ll dearly miss and wish went on longer!!.

