A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: The Trial Of Seven Begins In New Episode 5 Teaser - SPOILERS

HBO has released a teaser for next week's fifth episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and it looks like "In the Name of the Mother" is going to feature flashbacks to Dunk's childhood in addition to focusing on the highly anticipated battle.

Spoilers follow.

In episode 4, Ser Duncan the Tall faced the consequences of stepping in to save Tanselle Too-Tall (Tanzyn Crawford) from Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett). Dunk delivered a much-deserved beating to the sadistic prince, and while he managed to escape with his life thanks to Egg's intervention, Aerion is out for blood.

Prince Baelor (Bertie Carvel) Targaryen urges Dunk to ask for a Trial by Combat, but the sneaky Aerion counters by demanding a "Trial by Seven." This would require Dunk to find six companions willing to stand beside him in battle - not an easy task for a Hedge Knight who struggled to find someone to vouch for him to enter the tourney in the first place.

Fortunately, Dunk finds that he does have a few friends - even if one, Ser Steffon Fossoway (Edward Ashley), ends up joining the opposing side - sympathetic to his cause, and just when it seems like he may have to forfeit and face his punishment without a trial, Baelor himself, heir to the Iron Throne, declares that he will stand with Ser Duncan.

Check out the promo at the link below.

Teaser for ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Episode 05: “In the Name of the Mother”



Premieres Sunday February 15 at 10 PM ET on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/QZZ8WIGpQj — westerosies #AKOTSK (@westerosies) February 6, 2026

Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the story takes place over 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the adventures of "Dunk," a.k.a. the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Duncan the Tall, and "Egg," the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official series description reads.

Claffey, an Irish actor and former Connacht Rugby player, made his stage debut at Dublin's Abbey Theatre in A Whistle in the Dark by Tom Murphy. He went on to appear in 2022's Bad Sisters and Wreck, and has a role lined up opposite Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These. 9-year-old Ansell began his acting career at the age of 4 on ITV's Emmerdale, and his other credits include Sky's thriller series The Midwich Cuckoos, and Netflix's comedy film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. He will also appear in The Moor, Channel 4's Hullraisers, and Robin and The Hood.

Martin has previously confirmed that season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will adapt the first of his three novellas, 1998's The Hedge Knight, with plans to focus on 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight in future seasons if the show continues.