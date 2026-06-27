Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals A Potentially Major Matt Murdock Spoiler

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals A Potentially Major Matt Murdock Spoiler

A new photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 reveals a first look at Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock, but his appearance is a potential spoiler for the Disney+ series.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended with Matt Murdock outing himself in the courtroom, all so he could bring down Mayor Wilson Fisk. However, that led to the Man Without Fear's arrest, and while we don't know the charges, things look bleak for the (former?) lawyer.

Set photos for Season 3 have shown Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones in New York. Bullseye and Elektra are also returning, suggesting fans can look forward to plenty of costumed action, even with Daredevil behind bars.

We aren't expecting Matt to be in prison for the whole season, and a new photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has revealed a first look at Charlie Cox back on set. His suit, presumably Daredevil's new costume, is being kept under wraps, but we see here that the vigilante is completely clean-shaven and now free.

Cox has been rocking a beard for months now, meaning that we'll see a bearded Matt in prison, similar to when he was imprisoned in Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil run. With that now gone, we're one step closer to getting a classic Daredevil for what could be the show's biggest season yet.

Will it also be the last? Fans are hoping a Season 4 renewal is coming, but that comes down to Disney+ streaming numbers and whether Disney feels the show is a worthwhile investment. For many, a bigger priority is seeing Daredevil finally share the screen with Spider-Man, which could happen in whatever follows Brand New Day

"I haven't read the whole thing," Cox previously said of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, "but, no, it feels like we've shed the skin of the Mayor Fisk era. It feels like it's a new book, a new dawn a little bit."

"It's still a continuation, obviously, but it's slightly different," the actor continued. "I can't give anything away, but it's a new thing, which is fun."

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has said, "Anything that comes after each of these should feel like it's all moving in the same direction and is all part of a piece. One day that might come to an end. I don't see that day yet."

"The Matt-Fisk story isn't done yet. This is one of those questions I have to totally answer carefully...Daredevil, over the course of 60-plus years, has gone into a lot of different directions. For me, currently, there is no Daredevil without Wilson Fisk, but you never know where the story's gonna take you."

Check out this first look at Cox on the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 in the X post below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/27/2026, 1:31 PM
matt demands a Conjugal visit
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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/27/2026, 1:47 PM
@FrankenDad - I guess that’s the closest we’re going to get to Spider-man vs Kingpin.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/27/2026, 1:45 PM
So if Murdock is in prison, what are the odds that we get Iron Fist in the Daredevil suit?
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 6/27/2026, 1:58 PM
@WruceBayne - the only one who can, otherwise maybe Hawkeye.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2026, 2:02 PM
@WruceBayne - I sadly don’t think it’s the route they are going with either Danny or Elektra…

I honestly think all of them might try to fill the hole that Matt leaves in their own way without taking on his mantle.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/27/2026, 2:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I didn’t even think of Electra. I forgot they brought her back for this season. That might be a missed opportunity not having Electra suit up as Daredevil(it’s comic accurate folks, it happened) but the “fans” would riot.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/27/2026, 2:29 PM
@YonnyLayna - Hawkeye could definitely do it. I don’t think Jeremy Renner is in any future Marvel talks though.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/27/2026, 2:34 PM
@WruceBayne - It would cast doubt on Matt being Daredevil
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2026, 2:13 PM
I love Charlie but I really do think he looks much better with a stubble/beard then clean shaven nowadays so hopefully it’s not too distracting or off putting for lack of a better word.

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Anyway , I wouldn’t be surprised if Matt is in prison for atleast half if not the majority of the season until a threat forces him to escape or his friends get him exonerated so we’ll see.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 2:38 PM
Hope he's leading The Hand for S3.

Matt himself being the lead villain of the final season vs all the Defenders and NY heroes. T'would be epic sir.

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