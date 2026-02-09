THE PUNISHER Special Presentation's Title Harkens Back To The Infinity Saga

Jon Bernthal made his "official" MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again last year, and the future looks bright for Frank Castle. The actor will reprise the role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and his own Disney+ Special Presentation this summer, and we're not discounting a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cameo.

Understandably eager to capitalise on the excitement, Marvel Comics will release a new Premier Collection edition of Punisher: Welcome Back, Frank next month. The book will include an exclusive foreword by Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal and a new introduction by author Garth Ennis.

The official product listing has also revealed the Special Presentation's official title. "Jon Bernthal returns as the Punisher in the upcoming Punisher One-Shot Special on Disney+," reads the solicitation text. "Frank Castle is a one-man army locked, loaded and ready to take down anyone in his way."

So, The Punisher One-Shot Special, it is. As you'll no doubt recall, Marvel One-Shots were originally released from 2011 to 2014 as special features bundled with the Blu-ray and Digital releases of MCU movies.

The first One-Shots were released in 2011, and were titled The Consultant and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer. Item 47 followed in 2012, with Agent Carter in 2013 and All Hail the King in 2014.

The original One-Shots ranged from 3 to 15 minutes, though we don't necessarily think that means The Punisher One-Shot Special will be that brief. If anything, it's likely going to be between 45 minutes and an hour, similar to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf by Night.

"I think [it] will be as high-octane Punisher as you've ever seen," Bernthal previously teased. "I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set, and I do believe that we achieved that."

The Punisher One-Shot Special is eyeing a Summer 2026 premiere on Disney+.