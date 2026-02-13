THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Director Jon Favreau Hints At His Surprising STAR WARS Future Following Movie

When Disney+ launched in 2019, The Mandalorian was front and centre. The first Star Wars TV series was a hit and quickly became one of the streaming platform's biggest draws.

Seeking to undo some of the damage former Disney CEO Bob Chapek did to the company's biggest franchises during his time in charge, the studios decided to turn The Mandalorian Season 4 into The Mandalorian and Grogu. This May, it will become the first Star Wars movie released in theaters since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite rumours that a fourth season is still being planned, it seems Jon Favreau—the show's creator and creative driving force—intends to step away from this Galaxy Far, Far Away after helming The Mandalorian and Grogu.

"I’ve been working on Star Wars now for seven years, and to be able to step up to doing it as a film feels like a culmination of what I’m working on," the filmmaker said at a launch event for the movie's merchandise yesterday (via SFFGazette.com).

Favreau has devoted a lot of time to The Mandalorian, so it's not overly surprising that he's ready to move on. Ultimately, we'd imagine his decision hinging on the success of this big screen continuation. If it's a box office hit, Disney will want more of Din Djarin and The Child, though Lucasfilm may also decide to conclude this era of storytelling with Dave Filoni's planned crossover event movie.

Of course, how much time he realistically has for that now he's replaced Kathleen Kennedy as Lucasfilm President is a whole other conversation.

Hyping up The Mandalorian and Grogu, Favreau has said, "There's some stuff that people may have gotten clues to. He's in a Razor Crest now, which is the ship that he originally had. He's in the same model of ship."

"Grogu has leveled up a bit. We saw that he trained with Luke, and time has passed. So he's got a little of the Jedi influence. And then he's also an apprentice Mandalorian," he continued. "So now it's time for dad to bring him on adventures. And pretty soon there will be a few more clues out there in the world."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the movie after previously working on The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.