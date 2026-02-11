THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU LEGO Sets Reveal New Razor Crest And A Snowy Action Scene

On Sunday, Lucasfilm released a unique Super Bowl TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu, intended to harken back to classic commercials for a truck or a beer brand.

It was clever and a little charming, but didn't receive the warmest response from fans. They'd been hoping for a full-blown trailer and a reason to get excited for a movie that, in its first teaser, at least, looked like any other episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

There's still time for Disney to build hype for the return of Din Djarin and Grogu, and we're expecting plenty of merchandise to start rolling out into stores soon. Today, we have an early, leaked look at The Mandalorian and Grogu's LEGO sets (via SFFGazette.com).

They're light on spoilers, but we do see the all-new Razor Crest, along with what looks like a fun action set piece as the titular duo pilot an AT-RT against the Imperial Remnants still on Hoth.

Will The Mandalorian and Grogu be an important part of the wider Star Wars Universe? Ahsoka Season 2 is on the way, but Dave Filoni's planned crossover movie has reportedly been put on hold, for now.

Ultimately, this may be little more than a fun, fan-pleasing adventure, something many fans may be disappointed by after the series once hinted at Moff Gideon's cloning operation being tied to Emperor Palpatine's return (that was never expanded on, and seemingly concluded with the villain's demise).

We're expecting some surprises, and it wouldn't be the worst thing for the movie to deliver some big cameos and fan-pleasing ties to the Galaxy Far, Far Away...especially if that sets the stage for more stories with Din and Grogu. Season 3 ended on a fairly definitive note, but left fans with plenty of questions, including what's next for Mandalore and what became of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.

Talking at Star Wars Celebration last April, lead star Pedro Pascal said, "I know everything that there is to know, and I’m not gonna tell you any of it because I want you to experience it. I want everyone to experience the incredible surprises that are in store in one of the greatest adventure movies that has ever been made. I mean that."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the movie after previously working on The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.