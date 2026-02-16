THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Arrives Tomorrow; New Teaser Features Grogu, X-Wings, More

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Arrives Tomorrow; New Teaser Features Grogu, X-Wings, More

A trailer teaser for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, confirming that we're getting a new trailer for the movie tomorrow. You can see more of Din Djarin and The Child's return here.

By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2026
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Super Bowl TV spot wasn't to everyone's liking, but for better or worse, it got people talking about the first Star Wars movie since J.J. Abrams concluded the Skywalker Saga with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Now, Lucasfilm has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that a new trailer will be released tomorrow. A 15-second teaser opens with some atmospheric shots of X-wing fighters and an astromech, before Din Djarin is forced to tell off The Child for inadvertently aborting the new Razor Crest's takeoff sequence.

Grogu should prove a huge draw to moviegoers of all ages, though the hope among fans is that this next trailer will finally reveal more about what fans can expect from The Mandalorian and Grogu.

That includes who will be the movie's main villain and what exactly this adventure will entail. We know Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, factors into proceedings, but there's been speculation lately about a prequel era Battle Droid turned mercenary being a major threat. We'll see. 

"Star Wars is linked to the toys, because you'd see [the movie] in the theater, and then you and your friends would get the toys, and you['d] play, like that was how the story would continue, to act it out again and again, and even the first promotional toys," filmmaker Jon Favreau said during a recent Q&A. 

"That's why, in the show, The Mandalorian, we try to reference the toys. So, Kenner would make this [Imperial] troop transport — and sometimes [the toys] weren't from the movies," he continued. "There was just this silly-looking thing where a bunch of Stormtroopers standing up. And we're like, 'We got to figure out how to put this in the show and make it look cool.'"

Favreau is a longtime Star Wars fan and clearly has a deep love for the franchise. He's hinted at The Mandalorian and Grogu marking his exit from this Galaxy Far, Far Away after spending the past 7 years telling stories in this world, but if the movie is a hit, Disney and Lucasfilm will want him back for a sequel.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the movie after previously working on The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.

