THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: Lucasfilm Calls Super Bowl Parody Advert "The Perfect Next Step For Our Campaign"

As expected, a new TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted online during last night's Big Game, but it's fair to say that the 30-second commercial left a lot of Star Wars fans disappointed.

Directed by Jon Favreau and narrated by the legendary Sam Elliot (Tombstone, Road House), the teaser didn't actually feature any footage from the movie, and instead paid homage to the old-school Budweiser Super Bowl adverts, with Tauntauns taking the place of Clydesdale horses.

“Sometimes we choose our path," said Elliot's voiceover. "Other times the path chooses us. Through it all, we keep pushing forward, driven by a deeper purpose, guided by an unseen Force. The journey never gets any easier. The bond just gets harder to break. This is the way.”

Though some took the spot for what it was and viewed it as a fun callback, many felt that Disney/Lucasfilm really should have used this opportunity to step up the marketing for the movie with a proper teaser - especially after what was deemed by a lot of fans to be a lacklustre first trailer.

Variety asked Lucasfilm's marketing brand lead Ryan Stankevich about the spot, and the decision to release a parody advert instead of some new footage from the film.

"Our creative and marketing team landed on a unique concept that gave a nod to classic Big Game spots of years past, It captured the warmth, humor, and emotional connection between these two beloved characters and was the perfect next step for our campaign as we lead up to their big screen debut this summer."

“Grogu is more than a character; he’s a pop culture phenomenon. Riding alongside the heroic Mandalorian, he brings lightness, humor, joy, and an instant emotional connection that transcends the moment,” added Disney’s executive VP of creative marketing Jackson George. “This Big Game spot celebrates how deeply we love and connect with these characters, reminds us of the fun, heart, and spectacle that defines ‘Star Wars,’ and offers a bite-sized promise of the experience audiences will get when they see these two beloved icons on the big screen."

A new trailer has been classified, so we shouldn't have to wait too much longer for another look at the next Star Wars movie.

What did you make of the Super Bowl spot?

Jon Favreau directs and produce the feature spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character for the majority of his scenes) in unclear, as he was busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps when the Star Wars movie was filming.

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is rumored to be the main villain, but this has yet to be confirmed (he didn't show up in the first teaser).

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.