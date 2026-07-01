Enola Holmes 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed; Millie Bobby Brown Rejects Spin-off: "Men Have Had Their Time"

Enola Holmes 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed; Millie Bobby Brown Rejects Spin-off: &quot;Men Have Had Their Time&quot;

With the first reviews counted for Enola Holmes 3, it's not performing as well as the first two movies on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Millie Bobby Brown isn't ready for a Sherlock Holmes spin-off.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

Enola Holmes was originally set to be released theatrically by Warner Bros., but Netflix picked up the movie during COVID, and it became one of the streamer's biggest hits in 2020. Since then, we've had a sequel, 2022's Enola Holmes 2, and the third instalment was released today.

However, the latter is off to a good, albeit not great, start on Rotten Tomatoes. With the first wave of verdicts counted, Enola Holmes 3 is rated "Fresh" with 67%. It initially debuted with a "Rotten" score, but even the current verdict is a stark contrast to its predecessors.

Enola Holmes has a 91% rating, while the second film is rated 93% on the review aggregator, so this is a noteworthy difference in terms of the critical response. Jack Thorne penned all three instalments, but filmmaker Harry Bradbeer has been replaced by Philip Barantini (Adolescence) on this latest chapter.

Looking through the reviews, it seems the consensus is that the franchise has run its course, with Enola Holmes 3 criticised for delivering more of the same. Could a spin-off freshen things up a little? 

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Millie Bobby Brown was asked about a potential fourth movie and replied, "Gosh, I mean, I’m not I’m not the decider in that, but we’ll see how this one does. But yeah, I’m there if Netflix is there and Louis [Partridge] is there."

When it was put to the Stranger Things alum that fans are eager to see a movie starring Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes and Himesh Patel's John Watson, Brown was less enthusiastic and expressed a desire to keep the spotlight on the franchise's female lead.

"I think we need more women on screen, so maybe not," the actress said. "I think we’ve had that. Men have had their time, and it’s more Enola and more putting women on screen, for me."

Netflix rarely discloses viewership figures, so reviews aside, there's a good chance that Enola Holmes 4 happens if this third movie finds an audience. As for any potential spin-off, that will be down to the streaming platform to decide.

In Enola Holmes 3, adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, the movie is directed by Philip Barantini from a script by Jack Thorne. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Enola Holmes 3 is now streaming on Netflix. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2026, 3:13 PM
"Men Have Had Their Time"

User Comment Image

my d1c is too big to fall for this trap
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/1/2026, 3:13 PM
How insensitive. And in the middle of White Boy Summer too.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/1/2026, 3:22 PM
Oh wait if this sucks at box office what will excuse be for ethos enola fatigue , not enough females came see it , what stupid lame lazy excuse will there be if this sucks make profit in theater definalty like to know this one
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2026, 3:22 PM
Someone hasn't told her about Supergirl
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AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/1/2026, 3:26 PM
Is she ever gonna talk about her weird relationship with Drake when he was 30 and she was like 12😐?....
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/1/2026, 3:28 PM
Fairly arrogant for someone playing a character that wasn't even canon in Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/1/2026, 3:32 PM
These dumb as rocks young actresses just can’t help themselves and not say retarded shit lmao


FAFO
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/1/2026, 3:34 PM
@Odekahn - In fairness, she is british.

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