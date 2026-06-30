Man Of War: Watch An Exclusive Clip From LaMonica Garrett's New Action Thriller

Man Of War: Watch An Exclusive Clip From LaMonica Garrett's New Action Thriller

In Man of War, a U.S. veteran in war-torn Ukraine must protect civilians while rescuing his daughter from Russian forces. Today, we're debuting an exclusive clip from the action-packed movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

Action movie fans are in for a brutal, boots-on-the-ground thriller when Man of War arrives on Digital this Friday, July 3, and we're excited to exclusively debut a new clip from the upcoming film.

Directed by William Kaufman (The Channel), Man of War stars LaMonica Garrett (1883) as Connor Reed, an elite U.S. Special Forces veteran whose latest mission quickly becomes deeply personal.

Set against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the film follows Connor as he races into hostile territory after his adopted daughter, an aid worker, is captured by Russian mercenaries. With time running out and enemies closing in from every direction, Connor is forced to rely on years of military experience to rescue her before it's too late.

In the exclusive clip below, which also features Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) and Andrew Howard (Echo), Connor and his team find themselves under immediate pressure as they navigate enemy territory, culminating in a tense, explosive hint at what comes next. 

Check out our exclusive clip from Man of War below.

Man of War stars LaMonica Garrett as an elite American Special Forces veteran operating in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion. While fighting to protect vulnerable civilians on the front lines, the stakes become deeply personal when his adopted daughter is kidnapped by Russian mercenaries. Forced to navigate a brutal landscape of fire and betrayal, he must risk everything on this high-stakes hostage rescue mission.

As noted, Garrett headlines a cast that also includes Jason Patric, Andrew Howard, Rosmary Yaneva, and Daniel Bernhardt, while Kaufman once again brings his trademark practical approach to action filmmaking. The Warhorse One director has built a reputation for delivering hard-hitting, military-inspired thrillers, and Man of War looks set to continue that trend.

Well Go USA Entertainment is releasing Man of War digitally on July 3, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 12:39 PM
yO chaT is thIs real?

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