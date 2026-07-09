MobLand: It's Back To Bloody Business For Tom Hardy's Harry Da Sousa & The Harrigans In First Season 2 Teaser

"We are the Harrigans! Don't know the name? Then Google us!"

Conrad and Maeve Harrigan are out of prison and back in bloody business, which is bad news for a lot of people - including the crime family's enforcer, Harry Da Sousa.

Paramount+ has announced that the 10-episode second season of MobLand will premiere on September 18, and we have a first look via a teaser trailer and some promo stills.

The official synopsis reads: “The second season will see the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza (Hardy), their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer’, must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”

Back to Bloody Business. Teaser tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/w0fBlIVuBL — MobLand on Paramount+ (@MobLand_PPlus) July 8, 2026

You call it chaos. We call it family. #MobLand returns September 18 on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/a8mAKi36m6 — MobLand on Paramount+ (@MobLand_PPlus) July 9, 2026

The teaser and premiere date announcement arrive shortly after reports that Tom Hardy had been fired from the series. The Venom star was said to have expressed dissatisfaction that MobLand features an ensemble cast, though it wasn't clear at the time if he had actually had specific issues with any of his co-stars.

The trades would later report that Hardy had not actually been fired, but did indeed clash with producers. Variety's source claimed:

"He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager."

There's been speculation that the real issues may have arisen from Hardy's pro-Palestine stance, which is said to have led to arguments with co-star Helen Mirren in the past.

Whether there was any truth to this is not clear, but Mirren addressed the rumours that she clashed with Hardy during the MobLand season 2 shoot, making it clear that she would work with him, “Absolutely. In a [frick]ing heartbeat,” again if the series were to return for a third season.

“I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor,” she told Variety. “Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there. Tom is a very special person. I think he’s absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt.”

Whatever may or may not have gone down behind the scenes, everything seems to have been resolved. Deadline recently reported that Hardy, showrunner Jez Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser of 101 Studios met in London along with executive producer Guy Ritchie to "chart a way forward."

Season 3 of MobLand has yet to be confirmed, but if the show does return, Hardy will be back..