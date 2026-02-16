Robert Duvall, Legendary THE GODFATHER & APOCALYPSE NOW Actor, Has Passed Away Aged 95

We've lost another true Hollywood great, as Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.

Duvall's wife, Luciana Pedraza, took to social media today to announce the sad news that her husband died peacefully at home on Sunday.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," she said in the statement. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller," she continued. "To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Over the course of his six-decade career, Duvall appeared in over 70 movies, spanning multiple genres. He won his only Academy Award for Oscar for Tender Mercies, but was nominated for his roles in the likes of The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and The Great Santini.

Corleone family consigliere Tom Hagen in the Godfather movies may be Duvall's most famous role, but arguably his most memorable was the psychotic, surf-obsessed Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now ("I love the smell of napalm in the morning"). He also made an impression later in his career with smaller parts in The Road and Jack Reacher.

Check out some tributes and clips from Duvall's work below, and let us know which of his movies was your favorite in the comments section.

In a film career that began in the early 1960s, Robert Duvall was a central figure in the New Hollywood of the 1970s, adding grit and soul to legendary works from directors such as George Lucas, Robert Altman, and, most notably, Francis Ford Coppola. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/sUM7UmVRHG — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 16, 2026

One of the greatest actor of all times



ROBERT DUVALL explains why he turned down a part in THE GODFATHER PART III pic.twitter.com/D14MGEILai — zamohappy (@zamohappy) February 16, 2026

God speed Robert Duvall.



What I will always miss about him is that he always made his roles seem effortless.



Case in point, as Boo Radley, without saying a word, sends warmth into your soul. pic.twitter.com/o11ryxhbOX — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 16, 2026