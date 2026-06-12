The Mask Director Chuck Russell Talks Possibility Of Sequel With Jim Carrey (Exclusive)

The Mask Director Chuck Russell Talks Possibility Of Sequel With Jim Carrey (Exclusive)

Talking to us about the 30th anniversary of Eraser, which arrives on 4K next week, filmmaker Chuck Russell opens up on the possibility of revisiting The Mask franchise with actor Jim Carrey.

Interview
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Action

Based on the 1991 comic book by John Arcudi and Doug Mahnke, The Mask was released in 1994 and grossed $351.8 million on a reported budget of $18 million to $23 million. Adjusted for inflation, that box office haul is close to $800 million by today's standards. 

Chuck Russell directed the movie, which starred Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. As we're sure you'll recall, the story revolved around Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey), a hapless and timid bank teller who discovers an enchanted mask that transforms him into a green-faced troublemaker tied to the God of Mischief, Loki. 

A sequel eventually followed in 2005, but Son of the Mask was a critical and commercial flop, which featured no involvement from Russell or Carrey. Since then, the franchise has sat on the shelf.

Earlier this week, we spoke with Russell for the 30th anniversary of Eraser. The beloved action blockbuster starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Vanessa Williams arrives on 4K Blu-ray on June 16. When the filmmaker mentioned The Mask, we had to ask if he was surprised the property hadn't been revisited.

"There's always talk about it," Russell tells us in the video below. "There was a sequel, don't forget there was Son of the Mask, which I avoided. They were nice enough to offer directing to me, but comedy is harder than action. The Mask has comedy and action, but it was primarily a comedy."

"The comedy engine in these films has to be working perfectly because we can make a thriller more suspenseful. We can make an action movie bigger and broader, but comedy is tough," he continued. "A sequel to The Mask is always something I'm asked about. It'd be lovely to return, but for me with Jim in particular, it would be lovely to return, but we'll see. It's not ready yet, but that's a lovely idea."

Given the success of comic book movies over the past couple of decades, it is a little shocking that The Mask is still gathering dust. However, if Carrey were to agree to reprising the role, we could be in store for something really special. As of now, nothing concrete appears to be in the works. 

In Eraser, U.S. Marshal John Kruger (Arnold Schwarzenegger) "erases" the lives and identities of people entering the Witness Protection Program. When his latest charge (Vanessa Williams) uncovers a deal to put a new superweapon in the wrong hands, it’s a do-or-die assignment. Kruger embarks on a high-octane action spree to protect her. As exciting as it is entertaining, Eraser is unstoppable.

You can hear more from Russell in the player below. 

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2026, 8:41 AM
Don’t need one
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/12/2026, 8:45 AM
I laughed out loud at the prospect of the headline. Then said “who wants that.” Then said “I’d see it.” 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/12/2026, 8:56 AM
Ok but cast Sir Jonathan "The BNWO" Majors
RedFury
RedFury - 6/12/2026, 9:15 AM
They either bring back Carrey, and the original team behind the first one, or just don't do it at all. This is one of those rare situations where I think it's good that comedy is hard to make; keeps the studio's from putting out a product they will most definitely lose money on.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/12/2026, 9:32 AM
I know the 2nd one gets a lot of hate....but I loved this scene

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2026, 9:37 AM
Yeah , no sequel for this please so just leave the first film as it is…

It remains a favorite of mine and I constantly rewatched it as a kid.

?is=8Cd6oO9jKQN1dqaj

I honestly don’t know if a reboot could work either unless you make closer to the comics in terms of its dark tone & graphic violence…

This more comedic take was so tailored to Carrey’s sensibilities that it would be hard for another actor/comedian to do unless you make one specific to them.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/12/2026, 9:38 AM
Side Note...With a proper budget...Its a pretty easy lay up if they do it. Upside for this franchise is frankly pretty good

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