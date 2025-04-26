The MATRIX Meets DBZ?! SUPER CUBE Is Exploding As The Spring Anime Season King

The Spring 2025 anime season is packed with exciting new and returning titles, but one jaw-dropping action series is poised to become the first breakout Chinese donghua to captivate the global anime community.

Enter Super Cube, also known as Chao Neng Lifang: Chaofan Pian—an electrifying addition to the anime landscape. Based on the Chinese web manhua by Shuiluo Sheng Sheng, the series has been stunningly reimagined by the skilled team at Big Firebird Culture.

While the original 323-chapter web comic, which wrapped in May 2023, was known for its modest artwork, the anime adaptation has taken things to an entirely new level, dramatically enhancing the visuals and breathing fresh life into the story.

Since its debut, the Super Cube anime has released seven episodes, deftly adapting the first 20 chapters of the expansive web comic. While the total episode count for this initial season has yet to be confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting news on just how far Big Firebird Culture plans to take the story.

Though still considered something of an "underground sensation" for now, that status likely won’t last—Super Cube is already earning strong comparisons to a wide array of influential titles, thanks to its fast-rising acclaim and distinctive style.

Viewers and critics alike raving on social media about the similarities to the high-octane action of Dragon Ball Z, the mind-bending sci-fi concepts of The Matrix, and the power-leveling progression of Solo Leveling, hinting at a unique and captivating blend of genres and influences.

For those yet to experience the visual dynamism of Super Cube, a fight sequence from the donghua's premiere episode is available online [via Reddit], offering a glimpse into the stunning animation quality.

However, early viewers suggest that even this impressive initial showcase is surpassed by the intricately choreographed and visually arresting combat sequences that unfold in subsequent episodes, as the sereis consistenly animates a high level of action and spectacle.

It should be noted that if you Google Super Cube, looking for where to watch the series, you'll be taken to Crunchyroll, to watch "Super Cub," which is obviously not the correct show.

At this time, the only place to watch Super Cube is on the iQIYI Chinese app, which offers standard premium 1080p streaming at 7 USD/month.

As previously mentioned, 7 episodes of Super Cube have been released to date, however iQIYI has officially released the first episode for free, on its YouTube channel.

In Super Cube, an accident leads to an ordinary boy, Wang Xiaoxiu, obtaining a space system called "Superpower Cube" from a high-latitude cosmic civilization, causing him to gain extraordinary powers. When the school beauty, Shen Yao, Wang Xiaoxiu’s longtime crush, confesses her love to him, the delinquent Sun Jun, who also has a crush on her, is provoked.

Wang Xiaoxiu resolves the crisis with his wit and extraordinary powers, but it also brings more disasters as a result. Shen Yao is taken to the world of extraordinary beings by a mysterious person, and Wang Xiaoxiu embarks on a journey to rescue her. Fighting in the bizarre universe, he finds the meaning of fairness and justice on the path to becoming a peerless powerhouse.