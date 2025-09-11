AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Our First Official Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Our First Official Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

New promotional artwork for Avengers: Doomsday reveals what appears to be our first look at Robert Downey Jr. suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Doom. Take a closer look after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Promo art has frequently given us a first look at upcoming superhero movies, and it appears we can now add Avengers: Doomsday to the list. 

As you can see below, artwork on display at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai has revealed our first look at Robert Downey Jr. suited up as the MCU's Doctor Doom.

We've done some digging, and as far as we can tell, this isn't comic book artwork. The last time a banner like this was spotted, a piece of Alex Ross artwork was being used to hype up Avengers: Doomsday's big bad. However, this is a new piece, with a design that's similar to the comics but also quite distinct. 

We should also point out that the promo image of Spidey, which many fans assumed was a generic placeholder, ended up being accurate to what he'll don in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so chances are this is Downey's Victor Von Doom.

Back to Doom, and the gauntlets, chainmail, and belt all appear to be unique to the MCU. The Russo Brothers seem to be pulling inspiration from how the villain looked during Jonathan Hickman's Avengers and New Avengers runs (which culminated with Secret Wars). 

We also see some magic-inspired symbols on his pauldrons and midsection, and some finer details on Doom's mask.

Talking about his and Anthony's inspiration for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars earlier this year, Joe said, "Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he continued. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Check out this first look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom in the X post below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

#DoomsdayIsComing: Russo Brothers Tease AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY With Cryptic FANTASTIC FOUR(?) Related Image
Related:

"#DoomsdayIsComing": Russo Brothers Tease AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY With Cryptic FANTASTIC FOUR(?) Related Image
X-MEN Franchise Star Is The Latest To Confirm They've Wrapped Filming AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

X-MEN Franchise Star Is The Latest To Confirm They've Wrapped Filming AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/11/2025, 1:18 PM
Looks awesome actually.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/11/2025, 1:20 PM
Looks good.

Still no hype for me tho.
Irregular
Irregular - 9/11/2025, 1:23 PM
Okay damn, that outfit is great!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/11/2025, 1:26 PM
Marvel never had a problem in the costume department
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/11/2025, 1:29 PM
his helmet better not be phucking nano tech
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2025, 1:32 PM
If that is atleast close to the film version of Doom that we’ll get in Doomsday and not a generic comic image then I say that looks pretty good!!.

I like the detail on the suit with the apparent magic runes on the front , it’s a nice mix of showing how he encompasses both science & magic imo.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/11/2025, 1:36 PM
At least one concession we'll get is that he looks great, despite the dumpster fire this is gonna be
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/11/2025, 1:36 PM
At the least Doom will look good
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/11/2025, 1:38 PM
Looks pretty perfect actually. That first teaser trailer is gonna break records.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/11/2025, 1:40 PM
Damn that looks good.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/11/2025, 1:43 PM
Surprised he's actually wearing the mask since he wasn't in his first on screen appearance
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/11/2025, 1:45 PM
Looks good. Close to this that came out months ago.


User Comment Image
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/11/2025, 1:47 PM
Hell yeah!! Looks awesome!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder