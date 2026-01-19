AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor: Steve Rogers And [SPOILER] Will Fight - But Are They Going To Be A Variant?

With every new Avengers: Doomsday rumour that finds its way online—regardless of whether they prove true or false—it's becoming increasingly clear that we know very little about the movie (which, after years of persistent leaks, brings back memories of 2019's Avengers: Endgame).

Chris Evans's return as Steve Rogers was first revealed by the trades. He's since appeared in a teaser trailer for the movie, having settled down with Peggy Carter in the past, where they've had at least one child. Making a change like that to the timeline is bound to have consequences.

We touched on those earlier today, but another big Avengers: Doomsday rumour is circulating on social media today. At least a few "scoopers" are all saying the same thing: the movie will feature a fight between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

This could mean any number of things; with the Multiverse and Variants in play, chances are this won't be the Steve and Peggy we last saw sharing a dance at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

However, HYDRA Cap—who may be one of Doctor Doom's mysterious allies—or What If...?'s Captain Carter are a couple of compelling possibilities for a potential clash. Of course, we may also see the main Steve and Peggy manipulated into fighting by Victor, especially if they're forced to choose between saving their child and the Multiverse.

We'll have to wait and see, but it's worth noting that there's been some chatter about several Captain America Variants being featured in The Void, a hint perhaps that Earth-616's Steve won't be the first Captain America targeted by Doom. Apparently, though, it's going to be "Good Steve vs. Evil Peggy."

As always, rumours like these are fun to read but best taken with a pinch of salt. However, with a full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday rumoured to be coming during next month's Super Bowl, we may learn a lot more about what to expect soon.

You can check out the four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers in the players below (they're all worth a rewatch, after all).









Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.