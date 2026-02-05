AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Chris Evans' Steve Rogers Return

Marvel Studios is skipping this weekend's Super Bowl, but recently dropped four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday. The first of those finally confirmed that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers, while the second revealed a far more sombre Thor than the one we last saw in Love and Thunder.

Talking to GamesRadar+ for his new movie, Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth revealed that his Avengers: Doomsday teaser isn't his favourite; it's the one featuring Captain America's long-awaited MCU return.

"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is," the actor explained. "I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life."

Unsurprisingly, neither Hemsworth nor his Crime 101 co-star, Mark Ruffalo, has been drawn on Avengers: Doomsday questions. The latter did, however, recently share what some might consider a significant spoiler for Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a separate conversation with The Guardian, Hemsworth admitted that he had some reservations about revealing his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's (which makes him as many as 10 times more likely to develop the disease), specifically in regards to how it might be perceived by moviegoers.

"I wondered if I was letting people too far in," he confessed. "Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities to this level?"

"My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in," Hemsworth continued. "I’ve become more aware of the fragility of things. You start thinking, 'My dad won’t be here forever.' And my kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they’d fight over sleeping in our bed – suddenly they’re not happening anymore."

While the Thor actor returns to the MCU with this December's Avengers: Doomsday, he told the site that his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis—which is what prompted Hemsworth to get himself checked in the first place—has impacted his acting choices.

"I'd think, 'I came from nothing. Who am I to turn down that kind of money?' Justifying things that weren’t the purest creative decision – but I’ll be able to pay for my parents' house, or I’ll be able to help out my cousins."

He added that "it’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation" and "it’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant."

You can relive the Steve Rogers-centric Avengers: Doomsday teaser in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.