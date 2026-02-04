Mark Ruffalo Confirms [SPOILER] Return For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS; New Report Suggests Movie May Be Divisive

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters later this year, and it will be followed exactly a year later by Avengers: Secret Wars (which may or may not be split in two, depending on who you believe).

It's a bit too soon for a cast reveal, but several actors have confirmed they'll be back. Now, it seems we can add another name to the list.

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry are currently doing the rounds to promote their new movie, Crime 101. In a viral clip with the trio attempting to figure out who has been in the most superhero movies, the Hulk actor appears to drop a spoiler by confirming that Hemsworth will return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

This might seem like something of a "no sh*t, Sherlock" moment, but it's worth pointing out that some online scoopers have claimed the God of Thunder dies in Avengers: Doomsday.

That now seems less likely, though there's always a chance Hemsworth would return as a Variant on Battleworld. Either way, the internet is divided on whether Ruffalo has also spilt the beans on his own return after hinting at it in another recent interview.

See what you think after watching the clip below...

Mark Ruffalo spoils that Chris Hemsworth is returning as Thor in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



(via @BuzzFeedUK) pic.twitter.com/16BC4YS9pt — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) February 4, 2026

In somewhat related news, Daniel Richtman has just dropped an intriguing tease about both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While it has an air of engagement bait about it, this does line up with other similar rumblings we've been seeing online lately.

"I have mixed feelings about the direction they’re taking with Avengers Doomsday/Secret Wars," the insider wrote on X. "Some of it sounds super epic, but there are certain decisions I don’t want to spoil that I really don’t understand, and I think they’re going to make people REALLY angry."

When hasn't a superhero movie made some people angry? Still, when we think back to rumours about Doctor Doom having a wife and child, Steve Rogers potentially being the reason for the Multiverse's Incursions, and some big character deaths, it seems the Russo Brothers are indeed taking big swings not everyone will approve of.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.