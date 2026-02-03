Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Responds To Reports He's Been Fired By Disney Following Anti-Trump Comments

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo has responded to claims that Disney has fired him from his role as The Hulk following his recent anti-Trump and anti-ICE remarks.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2026 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

At last month's Golden Globes ceremony, MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo took President Donald Trump and ICE to task in the wake of Renee Nicole Good's death at the hands of ICE agents in Minnesota on January 7.

"I’m not feeling so great," the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star told reporters. "We have a woman, Renee Good, who was murdered last week." He'd on to call Trump's United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "literal stormtroopers" and added, "[Trump] is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist. He’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being."

"If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble." 

Ruffalo wasn't mincing his words, and following the expected online backlash, there have been claims on social media that Disney has fired him. The trades haven't said anything about his alleged ousting, a telltale sign it's BS. Still, given how easily fake news spreads online these days, many have taken it as gospel.

Promoting his new movie, Crime 101, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry, Ruffalo was asked outright if he's been given his marching orders by the House of Mouse. 

"Not that I know of," he replied with a smile. "People keep going like, 'Did you get fired?' Not that I know of!" Hemsworth interjected to say, "It's nonsense," before Ruffalo added, "I'll be there as long as they'll have me, but I have a good relationship with them. Who knows, there might be things I'm already doing that... [Laughs] I'm around, let me just say that."

We're not sure if he's referring to Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday there, but Ruffalo is obviously confirmed for the former. Things are less certain for Doomsday, though we anticipate him returning as The Hulk in Avengers: Secret Wars next December.

The Hulk actor has long been pretty outspoken when it comes to politics, and it seems unlikely Disney would fire him for that, even as many studios set out to do everything possible to keep the current administration on side.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
