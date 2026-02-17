AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Weighs In On Thor vs. Scarlet Witch Debate

Thor has frequently called himself the MCU's "strongest Avenger," but Chris Hemsworth doesn't necessarily agree with the character he plays. Promoting Crime 101, the Australian actor was asked for his thoughts on how the Thunder God's power set compares to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Since his debut in 2011's Thor, we've seen the Asgardian establish himself as a true powerhouse. Wanda Maximoff, who first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's mid-credits scene in 2014, has only grown more formidable since then, ultimately earning her title as the MCU's "Scarlet Witch."

We've seen Wanda hold her own against Thanos, Doctor Strange, and more. Thor, meanwhile, has battled Dark Elves, a God Butcher, and even The Hulk (among others).

Which of them is strongest has been hotly debated among fans, but Hemsworth's answer to who would win in a fight was simple: "Probably Wanda." Unsurprisingly, fans have been weighing in with their take, making a case for both Thor and the Scarlet Witch to stand triumphant.

Rumours have swirled about the latter being allied with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, so it may not be too long before we get to see this fight for ourselves.

"I’ve been really proud of what we’ve been able to make. Really proud," Olsen said last year when asked if she's set to return as Wanda. "But I don’t have an answer for that. Well, I can’t [imagine her being in Doomsday]. Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken."

"I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure," the actress added.

You can hear more from Hemsworth in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.