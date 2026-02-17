AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Weighs In On Thor vs. Scarlet Witch Debate

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Weighs In On Thor vs. Scarlet Witch Debate

Ahead of his MCU return in this December's Avengers: Doomsday, Chris Hemsworth has weighed in on who he believes would win if Thor and the Scarlet Witch were to square off.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2026 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Thor has frequently called himself the MCU's "strongest Avenger," but Chris Hemsworth doesn't necessarily agree with the character he plays. Promoting Crime 101, the Australian actor was asked for his thoughts on how the Thunder God's power set compares to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Since his debut in 2011's Thor, we've seen the Asgardian establish himself as a true powerhouse. Wanda Maximoff, who first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's mid-credits scene in 2014, has only grown more formidable since then, ultimately earning her title as the MCU's "Scarlet Witch." 

We've seen Wanda hold her own against Thanos, Doctor Strange, and more. Thor, meanwhile, has battled Dark Elves, a God Butcher, and even The Hulk (among others).

Which of them is strongest has been hotly debated among fans, but Hemsworth's answer to who would win in a fight was simple: "Probably Wanda." Unsurprisingly, fans have been weighing in with their take, making a case for both Thor and the Scarlet Witch to stand triumphant.

Rumours have swirled about the latter being allied with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, so it may not be too long before we get to see this fight for ourselves. 

"I’ve been really proud of what we’ve been able to make. Really proud," Olsen said last year when asked if she's set to return as Wanda. "But I don’t have an answer for that. Well, I can’t [imagine her being in Doomsday]. Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken."

"I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure," the actress added. 

You can hear more from Hemsworth in the player below. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MCU Rumor Roundup: Scorpion's SPIDER-MAN: BND Costume; Ant-Man's New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Man-Crush, & More
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Scorpion's SPIDER-MAN: BND Costume; Ant-Man's New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Man-Crush, & More
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares Doctor Doom And Iron Man Artwork For Valentine's Day
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares Doctor Doom And Iron Man Artwork For Valentine's Day

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder