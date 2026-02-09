AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Dons Doom-Themed Jersey As MCU Breaks 16-Year Super Bowl Trend

As expected, Marvel Studios skipped the Super Bowl last night. There was no Avengers: Doomsday trailer, no sign of the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser, and nothing from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

During the Big Game, Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo of himself and his wife/producing partner, Susan Downey, wearing Doctor Doom-themed jerseys. That immediately led to speculation about a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser being on the way; unfortunately, one never came.

It's hard to be too disappointed when we recently had four trailers for the movie. Still, the hope had been that Marvel Studios might use this opportunity to pull back the curtain on Downey's Victor Von Doom.

Interestingly, the MCU's absence marks the first time since 2010 that the MCU hasn't had a presence at the Super Bowl (breaking a 16-year trend). Disney did bring The Mandalorian and Grogu to the Seattle Seahawks' battle with the New England Patriots, so it's not as if the House of Mouse sat the event out.

So, why no Avengers: Doomsday teaser? With promos costing as much as $10 million this year and the movie still 10 months away, Marvel Studios didn't stand to gain much. They brought Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World to 2025's Big Game, and both movies underperformed at the box office.

Like Comic-Con, it seems many studios are questioning whether spending money to build hype at events like these is ultimately worth it.

Check out Downey's photo in the Instagram post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.