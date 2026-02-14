AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares Doctor Doom And Iron Man Artwork For Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day! To celebrate, Avengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr. has just shared a fun gallery of artwork featuring Doctor Doom (and a fun cameo from Iron Man) in unexpectedly romantic settings.

While this isn't official movie artwork, it was likely produced for Downey around the same time as the Jack Kirby-inspired artwork we know will adorn merchandise later this year. Marvel Studios is going all in on Doom, likely hoping the villain will take off in an even bigger way than Thanos.

While Doom is one of the Marvel Universe's most evil, complex big bads, with Downey taking on the role, we're betting he's someone fans and regular moviegoers alike are drawn to.

According to multiple rumours, Victor Von Doom will initially be presented in a heroic light and as a potentially sympathetic figure out to save the Multiverse. However, as the comic book fans among you will know, it likely won't be long until his true nature is revealed.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo previously said of the Oscar-winner's commitment to Doom. "He’s writing backstory, costume ideas. We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it."

The filmmaker added, "He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Check out Downey's Valentine's Day Doom photo dump in the Instagram gallery below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.