Kevin Feige Has Reportedly Been Focusing Solely On Next AVENGERS Movies - What Does That Mean For SPIDER-MAN?

Much has been said about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige being stretched thin at Marvel Studios since he was tasked with rapidly expanding the MCU by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the executive not only had a slate of movies to oversee, but several multi-episode TV series.

At first, the studio attempted to produce those shows like movies, with mixed results (now, they're made more traditionally with showrunners, etc.).

There's even been talk of staffers chasing a harried Feige down the hall, seeking input on the many big and small screen projects the studio had been developing at the rate of knots. Too much being asked of the veteran producer would certainly go some way in explaining the dip in quality we've seen from the Multiverse Saga.

Fortunately, that has started to change over the past couple of years, and during a recent appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Variety's Justin Kroll explained that Feige has narrowed his focus in a bid to get the MCU back on track.

"Feige has been so stretched thin with the TV shows and all these other things, and then, maybe doing a soft reboot, all these things," the reporter shared. "He has been solely focused on this and Secret Wars for, like, a year straight. Like, this has been it."

"He puts Jake Schreier as the director of X-Men. Other than that, he's kind of let Amy Pascal handle a lot of the Spider-Man stuff," Kroll revealed. "He's focused on this return. So just know that he's in London all the time. If that dude has his mindset on just the one thing, like he used to do back in the day with Iron Man or Thor, they turn out good. It's when he has, like, eight other things, it gets a little tougher."

This bodes well for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but what about Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Well, Pascal was a driving force behind the animated Spider-Verse movies, of course, and as long as Marvel Studios is still involved to any extent, there's arguably no cause for concern.

With Feige clearly determined to get the next Avengers movies right, all signs point to the Multiverse Saga ending on a high note before the spotlight shifts to the long-awaited X-Men reboot. Hopefully, we'll learn more about that soon.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.