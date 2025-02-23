Letitia Wright's Shuri Will Reportedly Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Letitia Wright's Shuri Will Reportedly Return For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Though this probably won't come as a major surprise, we're hearing that Letitia Wright has been confirmed to reprise the role of Shuri for the upcoming Avengers movies...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 23, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Amid rumors that Marvel is in the process of casting a new actor to play T'Challa (Jr.?) for Black Panther 3 and beyond, we may now have confirmation that the MCU's current Black Panther will return for the studio's next big event films.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Letitia Wright will reprise her role as Shuri for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

This wouldn't exactly be a massive surprise (we're expecting pretty much every main character to show up in one or both of these movies, after all), but there is talk of the new T'Challa playing a part in Doomsday, so it'll be interesting to see if Shuri plays a significant role in the story or simply shows up to pass on the mantle of Wakanda's protector to her nephew.

At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri meets the son T'Challa had with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and finally allows herself to stop mourning her brother's death by burning her funeral robes.

Wright was asked if we can expect to see Shuri in one of the upcoming Avengers movies and/or Black Panther 3 during a recent appearance on The View.

"If it's, uh, let's just say, let's just say..." Wright responded, pausing to choose her words carefully. "I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

"There's a lot coming up," she added with a smile.

A third Black Panther movie has yet to be officially green-lit, but Marvel's Nate Moore has pretty much confirmed that the project is in the planning stages with director Ryan Coogler set to return to take the helm, so we'd say it's only a matter of time before we get an announcement.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reportedly Casting For A Mysterious Agent Character Who Will Have A Key Role In The Movie
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reportedly Casting For A Mysterious "Agent Character" Who Will Have A Key Role In The Movie
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Now Has A Plan To Conclude Kang The Conqueror's MCU Arc
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Now Has A "Plan" To Conclude Kang The Conqueror's MCU Arc

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/23/2025, 10:30 AM
Black Panther and Namor will return.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/23/2025, 10:33 AM
Great news! I hope she has a significant role as the reigning Black Panther.



Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/23/2025, 10:34 AM
Oh... Yay
User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/23/2025, 10:38 AM
As she should
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 10:52 AM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed…

Wakanda Forever was a solid movie and she was one of the standouts of it in an already talented cast

She did very well so I hope she’s rewarded for it.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/23/2025, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 2/23/2025, 10:45 AM
They'll bring in everyone they can afford to because Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars need to be $2bn+ films for the sake of the franchise, brand and nature of CBM's moving forward.

These are the culmination films of not only Phase 1-6 but every single Marvel live-action property because they've tied this to the Fox-Verse and Sony-Verse and every other adaptation of their characters in the last few decades.

They also need to prove that the Avengers brand is still profitable. If one or both under-perform then we're looking at a disaster. Both films are also serving as a method to set-up a form of reboot, likely a full in-universe reboot when the multiverse is remade which would allow for them recasting characters and wiping the slate clean with continuity while carrying over popular actors.

RDJ alone is adding $47.5m to the budget of each film. Budgets are likely going to be high and given part of Avengers: Doomsday is filming in the UK we'll eventually see the official budgets relayed.

I think we'll be looking at $400m budgets for each film - and they are going into filming now without a completed script following what will likely be three consecutive flops/bombs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 10:47 AM
User Comment Image

Kidding aside , it seemed obvious she would be in both Avengers films since it’s meant to be a big event so everyone (or close to it) will be in it in big or small roles.

I do hope Shuri has a big one though and should be one of the characters at the forefront…

Don’t make her just a transitionary BP for a aged up Toussaint/ T Challa II , develop & grow the character more before handing the mantle over.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 2/23/2025, 10:50 AM
Of all the characters they now have access to…they choose to drag in one of the most irritating one from the whole of the MCU.
Bad character, even worse actress. Throughly unlikeable, cocky beyond measure and laughable during their woeful stint as BP.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/23/2025, 10:54 AM
It's too bad they haven't bothered to put all these supposed future heroes in more than one project at a time. Sam suffered because his show was 4 years ago on an app. Most of the general audiences went from Endgame to this. Their whole business model is ass backwards imo. At this point the only way to fix this is for Doomsday to bomb. Maybe Thunderbolts and beyond were fixed. Nate Moore was the producer on most of these flops and he's gone. They're screwed if the only way to put asses in seats is to have a bunch of nostalgia bait.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/23/2025, 10:57 AM
@bobevanz - justice for Shang Chi.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/23/2025, 11:25 AM
@bobevanz - it's crazy because Moore feels like the official voice box for Marvel to this day despite the announcement he's out of there.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/23/2025, 10:56 AM
Yikes.
I'll be honest I hated her character the second she appeared, the fact they made her the front character was just...ugh.

I liked that version of Namor tho.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/23/2025, 11:19 AM
Annoying character and now we are going to see more of her.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/23/2025, 11:24 AM
she suck
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/23/2025, 11:29 AM
I thought her reveal as BP was pretty cool (that music meshed super well with the moment, especially in the theater). But overall they need a real Black Panther who not only has the acting chops, but the intimidation factor. No offense intended, but even with the suit and flower power she’s still very small for the role. It breaks the suspension of disbelief for me.

People want Tchala in the same way they want the other OG characters in these films (and a satisfying representation of them)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder