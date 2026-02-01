Marvel Skipping Super Bowl 2026: No AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Expected

This year's Super Bowl LX takes place next weekend, and Deadline reports that studios are having second thoughts about paying for a TV spot at the Big Game. Why? Well, the cost of a 30-second promo has risen from roughly $7.5 million last year to a whopping $10 million in 2026.

However, a few heavy-hitters will be in attendance. Before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots square off, Paramount Pictures is expected to drop a new look at Scream 7.

Universal Pictures is bringing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and a first look at Minions 3 to the field, along with another preview for Steven Spielberg's next sci-fi blockbuster, Disclosure Day. There's no mention of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, though the filmmaker prefers launching new looks in theaters.

Lionsgate will hype up Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, but what of Disney?

The trade expects new looks at Pixar's Hoppers and Toy Story 5, along with The Mandalorian and Grogu to be featured. The latter is the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, and has had only one teaser thus far. However, there's potentially bad news for MCU fans.

"Word is Marvel Studios, which has Avengers: Doomsday (Dec 18) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Sony (July 31) is sitting out in what’s arguably a Super Bowl anomaly," writes the trade. "In years past, they’ve had movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Thunderbolts* and more."

There's always a chance that something could change, and this contradicts reports about the first proper trailer for Avengers: Doomsday being released during the Super Bowl. Still, so soon after dropping four teasers, you can probably see why Marvel Studios might give the game a miss, especially with nearly a whole year left to promote the ensemble.

Apple Original Films, Sony and Warner Bros. are all skipping the Super Bowl, explaining Spider-Man: Brand New Day's absence (still, a trailer feels long-overdue less than six months from its release). This also means no new look at Supergirl or Clayface from DC Studios, a missed trick in many ways for the brand.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027. Stay tuned for more on the Super Bowl as we have it, as it's sure to still be an exciting night next Sunday.