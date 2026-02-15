MCU Rumor Roundup: Scorpion's SPIDER-MAN: BND Costume; Ant-Man's New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Man-Crush, & More

MCU Rumor Roundup: Scorpion's SPIDER-MAN: BND Costume; Ant-Man's New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Man-Crush, & More

In this MCU rumor roundup, we have a disappointing update on the costume Scorpion will don in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a fun detail about Ant-Man's role in Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2026 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

In our latest roundup of Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors, we have an update on Matt Gargan's Scorpion costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a minor detail on Scott Lang's Avengers: Doomsday return, and more.

We've reported on numerous Doomsday rumors at this stage, but have yet to hear much about Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) role. While this is really more of a character detail than a plot point, MTTSH claims that Lang will be a "huge Shang-Chi fan" in the movie.

Scott has always been a Steve Rogers fanboy, but it seems the diminutive Avenger will be impressed by the heroic antics of his fellow San Francisco native in The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Earlier today, we got a first official look at the Scorpion via some Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art. Though the costume was mostly comic-accurate, the tail has proven to be divisive, and fans were not happy about the lack of a mask.

While it's entirely possible that Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) will don some kind of helmet or goggles at some point during the movie, it sounds like he'll be showing his face for the majority of his screen-time.

Scorpion is just one of many villains Spidey will face in BND (though a lot of them are said to be part of an opening montage), but Daniel Richtman believes even more foes have yet to be revealed.

There have been rumors that Nicolas Cage is set to return as Ghost Rider in Avengers: Secret Wars, but the Spider-Noir actor doesn't feel the need to join The MCU... after all, he is Nic Cage.

Finally, The Geeky Cast thinks fans might be disappointed by the Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) part in Avengers: Doomsday. Though he believes she will appear, he has heard that her role will be a lot smaller than previous rumors have suggested.

What do you make of these MCU rumors? Drop us a comment down below.

Related:

Recommended For You:

