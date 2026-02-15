SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Official Promo Banner Features Scorpion, Boomerang, The Hulk, And More

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Official Promo Banner Features Scorpion, Boomerang, The Hulk, And More

Some more Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art has been shared online via a banner spotlighting character designs for several villains the webhead will be facing off against in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2026 10:02 AM EST

We've seen quite a lot of leaked promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day this week, but with so many AI fakes doing the rounds, it was difficult to tell whether certain images were legit or not.

Now, we have an official promo banner that was spotted on an international merchandise website, and it confirms that the artwork we saw for several villains, Scorpion, Tarantula and Boomerang, was indeed the real deal.

The banner also features Spidey himself and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who is expected to revert to his Savage form in the movie. Will the Green Goliath go Grey? That's the rumor, even though he is obviously still green in the promo art we've seen so far.

These bad guys are wearing comic-accurate costumes, though Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) doesn't have a mask. Will he don some kind of helmet in the film? There will be a lot of disappointed fans if he doesn't (the jury is also out on that "rollercoaster" like tail).

Check out the art at the links below, and let us know what you think.

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and the actors mentioned above, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

