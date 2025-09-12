New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals A Full Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Costume And Cloak

Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and new promo art direct from Shanghai reveals a first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s full Doctor Doom costume from Avengers: Doomsday.

The lower half of his body doesn't bring much in the way of new reveals, though we're very relieved that the Russo Brothers didn't decide to use the villain's goat-like feet from the Ultimate Universe! As for Doom's cloak, it's far more impressive than the version seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, and seems befitting for the King of Latveria.

This comic-accurate take on Doom is also better than what many fans feared might be used in the movie. Back in April, a birthday card made for Downey showed him in a green jumpsuit, purple cape, and a gold, Iron Man-inspired mask, suggesting the MCU's Victor Von Doom would be mashed up with Tony Stark to create a new Variant.

It's possible that design was considered or that it was made simply to pay homage to Downey's two MCU roles. Either way, fans want to see the classic Doom on screen, and that appears to be exactly what they'll get with Avengers: Doomsday next December.

"Susan [Downey] and I were sitting down with [Kevin] Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'" Downey previously said of how his MCU return came to be. "Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy."

"[He's a] very sophisticated creative thinker; how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom," the Oscar-winner continued. "I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"

It's clear from these and other remarks that Downey intends to play Doctor Doom, not Tony Stark by way of Victor. Off the back of Oppenheimer, the actor is likely looking for roles that challenge him, and a European dictator looking to rule what's left of the Multiverse surely fits the bill.

Take a closer look at Doctor Doom's Avengers: Doomsday look in the X posts below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.