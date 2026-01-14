RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Feature "Important" Scenes Between Steve Rogers And [SPOILER]

With Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers are once again setting out to blow the minds of fans with team-ups and meetings they never imagined seeing on screen.

There will also be some big reunions, with Thor and Loki at the top of many wishlists. They were last shown together in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos killed the God of Mischief. Since then, Loki has managed to escape his fate, and this Variant version of the character now sits on the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, powering the reborn Multiverse.

However, if a new rumour is to be believed, there's another familiar face from Loki's past who will interact with him in Avengers: Doomsday: Steve Rogers. They fought in 2012's The Avengers and had a particularly memorable scene in Germany.

Now, @MyTimeToShineH reports that, "Loki and Steve share important scenes together in Doomsday." If reports that Steve's actions at the end of Avengers: Endgame—remaining in the past for his happy ending with Peggy Carter—have doomed the Multiverse are correct, then, like Doctor Doom, Loki is sure to have something to say about it.

We've also heard rumblings about there being some big scenes set inside the TVA. While Loki is currently cut off from his friends, the Asgardian is almost certainly going to be targeted by Doom or freed from the Citadel as the Multiverse starts falling to Incursions.

"The last we saw him, he was sitting on the throne. What happens next, you'll have to wait and see," Tom Hiddleston recently said of Loki's status quo. Asked if Avengers: Doomsday has allowed him to explore new sides of the character, the actor replied, "Yes. It was very exciting."

"It was amazing to be in that ensemble," Hiddleston continued. "Sometimes there were two units running, simply for economy."

"There would be a scene being shot on the first unit and another being shot on the second unit; not the same actors. Sometimes, on the studio lot, you would cross paths with people and think, 'This is a pinch-me moment.' It's a big cast."

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.