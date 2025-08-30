RUMOR: Steve Rogers And Peggy Carter Will Have [SPOILER] When They Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Another Avengers: Doomsday rumour claims to shed some light on the new life Steve Rogers created for himself with Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but what does it mean for the Multiverse?

By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We've been hearing a great deal about Chris Evans' role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor has repeatedly denied reports about his return, but the trades were first to reveal that he and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter would be part of the movie, and they're rarely wrong. 

Recently, we've been led to believe that Captain America will be a key figure in this story, all because of what he did in Avengers: Endgame. In the 2019 movie, Steve travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in history. However, his decision to remain in the past for a happy ending with Peggy might have had dire consequences for the Multiverse. 

After spending decades living the life he lost by making the ultimate sacrifice to help end World War II, an elderly Steve showed up at the remains of the Avengers' destroyed headquarters to give Sam Wilson a reforged shield. In doing so, he created a branching timeline, capable of creating a universe-ending Incursion. 

That's what we've been able to piece together from recent rumours, anyway, and a scene with Steve, Peggy, and Loki was reportedly shot this week in the remote farmhouse where they've made a life for themselves. There are also rumblings that all this makes Cap one of Doctor Doom's targets as the villain sets out to "save" the Multiverse.

If Doom needs to kill Steve to save the Multiverse, it'll raise a lot of interesting moral questions. Now, the stakes have been further increased with a wild new rumour that could change everything. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Steve and Peggy will have children in Avengers: Doomsday. Newly surfaced set photos (see below) have suggested that these scenes in the past will likely play out in a vintage setting, meaning Cap is going to have a young family and plenty to fight for. 

It's an interesting move by the Russo Brothers to tie Avengers: Doomsday into Endgame's conclusion. Thanks to Loki, fans continue to question how Steve could spend decades in the past without the TVA being forced to step in and prune that timeline. He played coy with Sam Wilson about what he'd been through in what was, for Steve, decades since they last interacted.

We also haven't seen Cap as an old man since then; he's thought to have died, but that's never been confirmed (which could be a subplot in its own right here). Still, the damage has been done, and the hero looks set to answer for it. 

What’s your take on Steve and Peggy potentially having kids in Avengers: Doomsday

Unfortunately, nothing new from Avengers: Doomsday was revealed at today's D23: Destinations event.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

RUMOR: Is Marvel Studios Planning To Release A Third, Secret AVENGERS Movie In Summer 2027?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/30/2025, 11:31 AM
"RUMOR: Steve Rogers And Peggy Carter Will Have (intercourse) When They Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2025, 11:47 AM
@Feralwookiee - beat me to it.

Or, the could have a dog. A kid. A vote in the coming elections.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 8/30/2025, 11:58 AM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 8/30/2025, 11:31 AM
Yawn.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/30/2025, 11:39 AM
The photos seem to show they will have cars...
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/30/2025, 12:05 PM
@IAmAHoot - According to google image search one is a 1948 Plymouth, the other a 1941 New Yorker...

...course they need not be NEW Cars thus could be late 40's setting or 50's.

Also according to the user here who lives near the sets, the Farmhouse one he said featured the F4, a second set similar in appearance to the one where Cap and Carter were Dancing at the end of Endgame is the one which is currently being filmed featuring Loki, Stever and Peggy.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 8/30/2025, 11:47 AM
Would there have been two Steve's? One still frozen and lost and the one that returned the infinity stones and stayed behind to start life with Peggy? So, what happened with the other Steve? I'm still confused on that part.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/30/2025, 12:05 PM
@rez4prez - Just a confused and not-so-sure guess here but; maybe the 'Endgame Steve' simply laid low, got a new identity, grew old and stayed nice and quiet as the 'First Avenger Steve' was pulled from the ice sometime in 2011. 🤔
Vigor
Vigor - 8/30/2025, 12:12 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - thats been my assumption
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/30/2025, 12:13 PM
@rez4prez - Yes, but the second Steve would still be frozen until somepoint after TIH (post 2008) as there was originaly a scene at that which showed the location of the plane leading to the recovery and revival of Rogers.

So in the same way there was two Cpt America's when they revisited 2012's Battle of NYC, back in the late 40's and 50's after he went back and stayed in the past there would be two versions regardless if they were living on the original 616 sacred timeline or a branch timeline the TVA didn't prune (as technicaly season two of the show would be sorta prior to Endgame cos it was a 2012 variant Loki thus in HIS timeline could have stopped the pruning prior to AoU let alone Endgame).
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2025, 11:47 AM
MCU ...
Still hanging their hats on End Game from 2019
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/30/2025, 11:59 AM
@lazlodaytona - Spider-Man No Way Home was the only film post Endgame people really cared about. Other than the cameos that film was leaning towards meh. They had better rely on Endgame.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/30/2025, 12:11 PM
@lazlodaytona - it would make sense that the sequel to an avengers film, picks up the threads from the prior avengers film...
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/30/2025, 11:56 AM
Loki season 1 already gave a hand wave answer to the TVA thing, HWR allowed it to happen
Vigor
Vigor - 8/30/2025, 12:10 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - finally. Someone who pays attention
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2025, 12:13 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/30/2025, 12:01 PM
We should all be thankful for the Russo Brothers's struggles and lack of success outside of the MCU. May have been the only way to have gotten them back for the next Big-Event entries. 🤓
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/30/2025, 12:01 PM
I do like the idea that Steve is the reason the Multiversal war happens in the first place because he inhabits a branched timeline that still has it's Steve frozen in Ice. What would be crazy is if the Steve that's frozen in Ice becomes Captain Hydra in that universe. It would also be cool if the reason the TVA and He Who Remains allowed Steve to remain in that branched timeline was a middle finger to Loki and Sylvie in case they didn't comply with what He Who Remains wanted.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/30/2025, 12:08 PM
To me, when all of the superheroes are having children thats the end of the story

