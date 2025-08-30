RUMOR: Steve Rogers And Peggy Carter Will Have [SPOILER] When They Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

We've been hearing a great deal about Chris Evans' role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor has repeatedly denied reports about his return, but the trades were first to reveal that he and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter would be part of the movie, and they're rarely wrong.

Recently, we've been led to believe that Captain America will be a key figure in this story, all because of what he did in Avengers: Endgame. In the 2019 movie, Steve travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in history. However, his decision to remain in the past for a happy ending with Peggy might have had dire consequences for the Multiverse.

After spending decades living the life he lost by making the ultimate sacrifice to help end World War II, an elderly Steve showed up at the remains of the Avengers' destroyed headquarters to give Sam Wilson a reforged shield. In doing so, he created a branching timeline, capable of creating a universe-ending Incursion.

That's what we've been able to piece together from recent rumours, anyway, and a scene with Steve, Peggy, and Loki was reportedly shot this week in the remote farmhouse where they've made a life for themselves. There are also rumblings that all this makes Cap one of Doctor Doom's targets as the villain sets out to "save" the Multiverse.

If Doom needs to kill Steve to save the Multiverse, it'll raise a lot of interesting moral questions. Now, the stakes have been further increased with a wild new rumour that could change everything.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Steve and Peggy will have children in Avengers: Doomsday. Newly surfaced set photos (see below) have suggested that these scenes in the past will likely play out in a vintage setting, meaning Cap is going to have a young family and plenty to fight for.

It's an interesting move by the Russo Brothers to tie Avengers: Doomsday into Endgame's conclusion. Thanks to Loki, fans continue to question how Steve could spend decades in the past without the TVA being forced to step in and prune that timeline. He played coy with Sam Wilson about what he'd been through in what was, for Steve, decades since they last interacted.

We also haven't seen Cap as an old man since then; he's thought to have died, but that's never been confirmed (which could be a subplot in its own right here). Still, the damage has been done, and the hero looks set to answer for it.

What’s your take on Steve and Peggy potentially having kids in Avengers: Doomsday?

Cars spotted on the Avengers Doomsday Film Set.



Who could they belong to? pic.twitter.com/zWis3XrTLD — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 30, 2025 The BRIEF Marvel discussion involved a video of the Russo brothers providing a quick update from London during the filming of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.’ Paul Rudd crashed the video message to D23 fans, blocking the camera. Nothing new revealed - just another classic Ant-Man moment. pic.twitter.com/kq2mLQO3TF — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 30, 2025

Unfortunately, nothing new from Avengers: Doomsday was revealed at today's D23: Destinations event.

Updates from the Russo Brothers and Paul Rudd on Avengers: Doomsday#DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/Imt7O8z704 — TheDBCPod (@TheDBCPod) August 30, 2025 The BRIEF Marvel discussion involved a video of the Russo brothers providing a quick update from London during the filming of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.’ Paul Rudd crashed the video message to D23 fans, blocking the camera. Nothing new revealed - just another classic Ant-Man moment. pic.twitter.com/kq2mLQO3TF — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 30, 2025 Paul Rudd shares a message from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’:



“We’re surrounded by jaw dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it… pic.twitter.com/hvyaLk2alH — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) August 30, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.