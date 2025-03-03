The Russo Brothers Express Interest In Developing Video Games Tied To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Later this month, the Russo Brothers' The Electric State will premiere on Netflix. A few days later, a prequel video game, The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, hits mobile platforms.

It's described as a "bite-sized adventure puzzle game" featuring a "narrative-driven" story that "takes place before the events of the movie and spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience."

Joe and Anthony helped Netflix develop Kid Cosmo through their production banner, AGBO, and admitted in an interview with Variety that they'd be down for doing something similar for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"We would definitely be open to it," Joe confirmed. "Right now, what we’re doing is creating new IP. At AGBO, we want to tell new stories. We want to tell new stories with new characters and new worlds that people haven’t seen before. So Anthony and I and Donald are working together to build out new worlds."

"And we have three that we’re currently working on that the intention is, for every world we build to have the scale and depth of a 'Star Wars' universe, but in a different genre," the filmmaker added. "And then we’ll build materials around those new worlds. We’ll tell stories in different ways using different media in those worlds."

Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the '90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.

While several Marvel video games are in various stages of development, we've yet to see one set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It would be fun, but given the turnaround on these titles, one tied to the next Avengers movies seems somewhat unrealistic.

The final trailer for The Electric State has also been released. You can watch that below.

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.

Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher - Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).

As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colourful group of new animatronic allies - and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots.

The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely and arrives on Netflix on March 14.